Former NDSCS standout to make Golden Gophers' debut

Former NDSCS standout Nathan Seward is set to make his Division I football debut this Saturday, Oct. 24 against Michigan.
Seward played football at NDSCS for two seasons. He makes his debut this weekend on one of the most talented teams in the Big Ten, and possibly one of the most highly profiled matchups of this upcoming college football weekend.
Seward comes in more prepared then most newcomers to the program as his experience with NDSCS can be put to good use. While Seward was with the Wildcats, he totaled 28 tackles, one forced bumble, seven interceptions and 12 pass breakups. This was all good enough to earn a Western division All-MCAC second-team selection.
Head coach Eric Issendorf has high praise for Seward and thinks he has the capability to become a future NFL draft pick. Seward's improvement between his first and second season at NDSCS stood out to Issendorf and now he has the ability to add to an already great roster in Minnesota.
