Four hit batsmen help Huskies beat North, 5-4

Wahpeton celebrated its three seniors Saturday, May 21, at John Randall Field. Pictured from left: Head Coach Andrew Lunsetter, Nick Zach, Sterling Warne, Tori Uhlich and Assistant Coach Will Uhlich. Wahpeton defeated Fargo North, 5-4.
The Huskies ended the regular season on top Saturday, May 21, holding off a mid-game rally to defeat Fargo North, 5-4, at John Randall Field in Wahpeton. The hosts mustered only two hits in the contest, but capitalized on some wild pitching by the Spartans and two double plays on defense to win their ninth game of the year.
Wahpeton (9-10) has a roster of young pups, anchored by three old dogs. Those seniors — Nick Zach, Sterling Warne and Tori Uhlich — were honored on Senior Night. The trio has experienced both a 2020 season canceled by COVID-19 and a 2022 spring rife with rain. None of that mattered Saturday, as they helped the Huskies lock up the No. 5 seed for Eastern Dakota Conference playoffs.
Caden Kappes walked and stole second to begin the game, Jackson Fliflet reached on a fielder’s choice two batters later and Gavin Schroeder plated them both on an error by the shortstop. Josiah Hofman added insult to injury with a two-out double to make it 3-0.
Wahpeton added two more runs in the second. Riley Thimjon was beaned on the first pitch of the inning and Jayden King met the same fate one batter later. Kappes singled to load the bases, before North committed another error on a sacrifice fly by Tori Uhlich, giving the Huskies a 5-0 lead.
Wahpeton allowed three runs in the fourth on a pair of singles, a walk and one error. The Spartans smashed a solo homer to start the seventh, but Kappes struck out the next two hitters and Caden Hockert gobbled up a grounder at short to end the threat.
Hockert (4-1) was the starting pitcher for Wahpeton, tossing four and one-third innings and walking a season-high seven batters. He failed to record a strikeout, but found ways to keep North off balance and surrendered only four hits and three unearned runs. Kappes earned the save in two and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit, striking out one and walking zero.
Hockert has an ERA of 2.00 and Kappes comes in at 1.71. Both players have eight appearances on the mound heading into playoffs, which begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, with Wahpeton traveling to Grand Forks Red River. The Roughriders defeated Wahpeton, 5-3, in their only meeting on May 18.
