Four more quarters
The NDSCS football team sits amongst a large crowd of supporters Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Claire T. Blikre Activities Center in Wahpeton. The Wildcats were treated to a pep rally ahead of Saturday’s NJCAA DIII National Championship.

Four more quarters stand between North Dakota State College of Science and an NJCAA Division III National Championship. The Wildcats will play in the second-annual DIII title game at noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the College of Dupage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. The No. 2-ranked Chaparrals (8-2) may be hosting the game, but the No. 1-ranked Wildcats (9-1) are hoping to make the nine-hour bus ride a victorious one.

“None of us ever shied away from talking about playing for a national championship. We’ve been ready to do this for a while and we’re gonna go get it done — no doubt in my mind,” NDSCS quarterback Graedyn Buell said.

NDSCS Head Coach Eric Issendorf expressed gratitude for the path that has his football team on the doorstep of a national championship. 
The NDSCS football team pictured at Camp Randall, home of the NCAA DI Wisconsin Badgers. NDSCS performed its walk-through practice at the prestigious stadium, gearing up for Saturday's showdown vs. the College of Dupage in Glen Ellyn, Ill. 
The pep rally had plenty of fun involved, including a whip cream eating contest between members of the football team. 


