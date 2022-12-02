The NDSCS football team sits amongst a large crowd of supporters Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Claire T. Blikre Activities Center in Wahpeton. The Wildcats were treated to a pep rally ahead of Saturday’s NJCAA DIII National Championship.
The NDSCS football team pictured at Camp Randall, home of the NCAA DI Wisconsin Badgers. NDSCS performed its walk-through practice at the prestigious stadium, gearing up for Saturday's showdown vs. the College of Dupage in Glen Ellyn, Ill.
Four more quarters stand between North Dakota State College of Science and an NJCAA Division III National Championship. The Wildcats will play in the second-annual DIII title game at noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the College of Dupage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. The No. 2-ranked Chaparrals (8-2) may be hosting the game, but the No. 1-ranked Wildcats (9-1) are hoping to make the nine-hour bus ride a victorious one.
“None of us ever shied away from talking about playing for a national championship. We’ve been ready to do this for a while and we’re gonna go get it done — no doubt in my mind,” NDSCS quarterback Graedyn Buell said.
Now that 49-year-old Ray Ruschel’s national media tour has quieted down, the Wildcat defensive lineman took the time to thank the Breckenridge-Wahpeton community and the NDSCS program for his whirlwind experience being profiled by multiple national news outlets including ESPN and Fox News.
“I truly appreciate the support our team has gotten from everybody, it’s been tremendous and it’s made me feel such a part of this community and this college,” Ruschel said. “I would proudly go to battle on the football field with nobody else but this team right here. When we roll up in Chicago, we’re gonna be representing North Dakota and we’re coming home as national champions. I appreciate everything that’s gone on with all the publicity, but trust me guys, you are the talent and I’m just here to ride the coattails doing the best I can.”
NDSCS Head Coach Eric Issendorf thanked everyone from the dining staff to the families of his football players, emphasizing the amount of people who played a role in the school’s first MCAC Championship and national title appearance.
“They’re the ones who send us off on the road with an early breakfast so we can stay on time. Our guys probably eat more than anyone on campus,” Issendorf said. “It’s exciting to get this kind of crowd on a Wednesday evening. We definitely appreciate all of your support. We are in prime shape, we’re very healthy and I think we’re playing the best football of our year.”
NDSCS President Rod Flanigan praised the character of the team as noble student athletes, saying he's been approached numerous times throughout the season with complimentary words about the Wildcats.
“The people of this community keep saying that this group of football players is one of the kindest, most disciplined they have ever seen. I’m very proud of that,” Flanigan said.
Sophomore linebacker Karter Wensmann was described by Issendorf as the "quarterback of the defense," in his third calendar year wearing Wildcat red and black. Wensmann spoke before Wednesday's crowd before his NDSCS career reaches the pinnacle Saturday. Wensmann graduated from the electrical department, but decided to return to pursue a business management degree and lead the defense on the gridiron.
"Thank you to the fans. Every home game we had more fans than any other team. Even at the away games we had more fans," Wensmann said. "Thank you to Jim Johnson, he does a lot for the football team and he's always there. It's been an up and down past two seasons, now it's finally here at the tip of our hands. We're gonna give it our all."
NDSCS was able to stop at the University of Wisconsin and practice at Camp Randall, home of the Badgers. After arriving in Illinois Thursday, NDSCS participated in a community service project called "Feed Our Hungry Children," where teams competed to pack as many boxes of food as they could.
Saturday's championship game is streamed exclusively on ESPN+. Viewers can subscribe to the service for $9.99/month or attend a free watch party hosted by the NDSCS Alumni Foundation at Harry Stern and Ella Stern Cultural Center.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.