Fourth quarter surges Wildcats by Tetons

The North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats defeated Williston State 64-52 Monday, Feb. 15.
The Wildcats came in losing three of their last five games and coming off of a big win against Lake Region State College. They were off to a hot start in the game against the Tetons. Ambah Kowcun and Brooke Peters were the one-two punch that normally doesn't break out like they did Monday night.
Kowcun had 12 points and shot 3 for 6 from three-point range in the first half. She finished with 24 points. Peters also had 12 points and shot 4 for 8 in the first half from three-point range, finishing with 15 points. Head Coach Adam Jacobson said he was very impressed with the way Peters and Kowcun got open for those three-pointers.
"They were knocking down shots because we were getting good looks, but what disappointed me was our inability to score in the post. Overall, it was a good win but there's room to improve," Jacobson said.
This was the second of three matchups that the Wildcats would get against Williston State, beating the Tetons last time 74-48 on the road, Jan. 25. The Tetons changed up some things on the defensive end to keep the Wildcats in check the second time around.
"They just played harder," Jacobson said. "They came out a little more confident coming off of a win against (Dakota College of) Bottineau."
Zaraya March had just five points on 2 of 5 shooting. She also totaled eight rebounds and six assists making her overall game stand out.
"Zayara has been huge for us all year," Jacobson said. "She does so many little things. She's the ultimate competitor, she's tough as nails, she's not afraid of anything."
The Wildcats will face Dakota College at Bottineau Wednesday, Feb. 18 and will look to continue their winning streak.
