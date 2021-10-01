Fredericksen wins 100th game at Breck

ROSEAU, Minn. — Head Coach Chad Fredericksen has been at the helm of the Breckenridge Cowboys football program for over a decade. The two-time section champion won his 100th career game Friday, Oct. 1 in a 26-0 shutout of the Roseau Rams.
The mild-mannered leader had no interest in bragging about himself following the game, as his players congratulated him in a celebration fitting for the dedicated coach.
“We drove six hours to win a football game and that’s what we did,” Fredericksen said. “We found a way and I’m just proud of our guys.”
Five games into the season, Breckenridge has allowed eight points. The Cowboys made their Friday road trip worthwhile by recording their third-straight shutout in a trio of wins following a 22-8 loss in the season opener vs. Ottertail Central, Minnesota.
“We’re hanging our hat on our defense and they got yet another shutout. You can’t lose if you don’t give any points up,” Fredericksen said.
James Mertes ran the ball hard, opening up the air attack for two Collin Roberts touchdown passes. Mertes eventually scored a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“Getting into the end zone and celebrating with the rest of my team, that’s the best part. And shutting them out, breaking a few loose and getting outside,” Mertes said.
Roberts tossed his touchdowns to Gavin Pederson and Griffin Bosse. Pederson scored twice total in Friday’s road win.
With quarterback Cameron Nieto still sidelined with an ankle injury, Roberts has thrown for three touchdowns during his two starts, and also threw the game-winner vs. Frazee, Minnesota, two weeks ago.
Breckenridge continued to use a three-headed monster in the backfield consisting of Mertes, Bosse and Pederson. Fredericksen is well-known for employing a smash-mouth rushing style, but has utilized that approach to free up his quarterbacks in the passing game over the past few seasons.
Breckenridge’s next opponent, West Central Area, Minnesota, presents a serious challenge to the 4-1 Cowboys. The matchup is becoming somewhat of a rivalry in recent years, with Breckenridge drubbing the Knights in last year’s meeting, 40-8.
WCA is 5-0 to begin 2021, including a 14-12 win over perennial powerhouse Barnesville, Minnesota. The Knights are ranked No. 5 in the Quality Results Formula (QRF) in Class 2A.
“Next week is going to be a challenge. West Central is coming in, they’re undefeated. They’re ranked in state, they’re a 2A school. They’re gonna be a little vengeful for last year when we kinda took it to ‘em. There’s not gonna be much mercy if we don’t come with our game faces on,” Fredericksen said.
Breckenridge trails only OTC and New York Mills in the Section 6A standings. Both teams remain unbeaten and Breckenridge will not get a crack at New York Mills unless it happens in the postseason.
Fredericksen and the Cowboys are the defending section champions. Despite a youthful roster, they continue to play dominant defense and flash timely playmaking on offense.
Fredericksen may have 100 career wins, but the longtime coach and educator remains a big proponent of “Going 1-0 this week.”
