Wahpeton coach and teacher Jeff Ralph (right) was presented with an award honoring his 35-year career coaching sports. He spoke with Ned Clooten (center) and Joe Schreiner (left) Friday evening at Jim Sturdevant Field.
Wahpeton High School held its Fall Media Day on Friday, Aug. 12, featuring a football scrimmage between the Huskies and Sargent County at Chahinkapa Park’s Jim Sturdevant Field. While the action was far from full speed, a 45-yard touchdown pass from Bjorn Kubela to Jackson DeVries got the Wahpeton crowd going. First string quarterback Beau Arenstein also broke off a long touchdown scramble to provide fireworks for the new-look Wahpeton offense.
During a break in the action, Wahpeton Head Golf and Boys Basketball Coach Jeff Ralph was presented by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association with an award for his 35 years spent coaching. Ralph had just arrived from the Lady Huskies’ golf opener in Valley City, where his team took fourth place.
“Well, I started coaching when I was five,” Ralph joked. “We have great kids here in Wahpeton. I’m blessed to be able to coach them all, it’s been a blast. The 22 or 23 years in Wahpeton have been a blessing for me. I’m proud to be here. I didn’t know this was going to happen today, but I sure appreciate it.”
Coaches from tennis, swimming, volleyball, cheerleading and cross country were among the Wahpeton representatives present. They all circulated through the 3 Borders Sports Network broadcast booth, giving insights on their upcoming seasons. Huskies Head Coach Wade Gilbertson was happy with what he saw from his football team Friday.
“It’s always fun to come out here and have some community support,” Gilbertson said. “As far as the football side, we’re working out kinks and knocking off rust. I thought we were able to settle in and figure out what they were doing. Obviously, we’re not gonna scout this or anything, but we’re gonna look at live speed reps. That’s really what we needed, those real fast, game reps. It’s really hard to duplicate game-type speed, so that’s the one thing we’re gettin’ outta this.”
Wahpeton is two weeks away from its season opener, a road battle at Devils Lake. It remains a mystery exactly what offense Arenstein and company will operate in comparison to the pass-heavy approach that saw Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete Blake Schafer flirt with a 3,000-yard passing season in 2021. The quarterback decision for this season boiled down to either Caden Kappes, who hauled in 19 receiving touchdowns as a junior, or his all-state receiving buddy Beau. Ultimately, Gilbertson tabbed Arenstein to take the reigns, leaving Wahpeton’s touchdown magnet at the wideout position.
“When you have a dynamic runner of the football like Beau Arenstein, it’s going to be hard not to keep the ball in his hands,” Gilbertson said. “We’ve moved Caden Kappes inside and we’re gonna try to move him all over the place. Teams are gonna find Caden and put their best cover man on him, so we’re gonna move him. We have Treyton Mauch, another dynamic player at running back. That three-headed monster of Beau, Caden and Treyton is gonna take up quite a bit of our offense. If we can get the ball in their hands probably 85% of the time, I think we’re gonna be okay on a Friday night.”
