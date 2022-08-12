Purchase Access

Wahpeton High School held its Fall Media Day on Friday, Aug. 12, featuring a football scrimmage between the Huskies and Sargent County at Chahinkapa Park’s Jim Sturdevant Field. While the action was far from full speed, a 45-yard touchdown pass from Bjorn Kubela to Jackson DeVries got the Wahpeton crowd going. First string quarterback Beau Arenstein also broke off a long touchdown scramble to provide fireworks for the new-look Wahpeton offense.

During a break in the action, Wahpeton Head Golf and Boys Basketball Coach Jeff Ralph was presented by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association with an award for his 35 years spent coaching. Ralph had just arrived from the Lady Huskies’ golf opener in Valley City, where his team took fourth place.



