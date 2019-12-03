Gach Gach was a two-year standout at North Dakota State College of Science and helped his team to the national tournament as a freshman. The Austin, Minnesota, native led the country in 3-pointers his sophomore season and was a big loss for the squad when he moved on to Division II powerhouse West Texas A&M.
Fast forward a few years and there’s a new Gach making a splash for the Wildcats. Duoth Gach, the younger brother of Gach Gach, was an All-American last season for the Wildcats and has picked up right where he left off last season.
The familiarity with NDSCS through his older brother played a major role in Duoth’s college decision.
“We were talking and it was a good fit with the coaches, the school and stuff. Everything fell in the right place,” Duoth said.
Like his brother, Duoth is a deadly sniper who can hit from seemingly anywhere on the floor. As a freshman, Duoth drilled 99 trey balls in 28 games.
“When I get the ball from my teammates when I’m open and I get hot I feel like I can’t miss, so I just keep shooting them. See how many I can make in a row,” Duoth said.
Gach Gach could throw it down with authority, but Duoth is on another level with his bounce.
“I feel like when I get those dunks everyone gets physched up and we pressure more,” Duoth said. “Our defense picks up and everybody tries to get steals to get another one for the highlight reel.”
Duoth has six siblings and three of them have also played basketball at the college level. His aforementioned older brother, his older sister Mer who suited up for Lake Region State College and his twin brother Both is a sophomore starter at Utah.
“We love basketball and playing the game,” Duoth said. “(Both) likes it and he likes playing with his team. He just wants to keep on playing basketball and try to get to the next level.”
If all goes well for Duoth, he could find himself on a Division I roster as well next season.
“BYU, Wisconsin-Green Bay, Iona and a couple other schools (have expressed interest),” Duoth said.
The biggest area Duoth said he would like to improve on is his defense. He said that’s his personal goal and his goal for the team is to win the region and move on to the national tournament.
“We have a lot of guys that are returners that know what it takes to win games,” Duoth said. “We just want to show the freshmen the way it’s done.”
