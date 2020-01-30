North Dakota State College of Science picked up another conference win with an 84-58 road rout over Lake Region State College.
The Royals went with a zone for most of the night and Duoth Gach made them pay with a career-high nine triples on his way to a game-high 31 points in the Sunday, Jan. 26 victory. Gach was a pair of 3-pointers away from tying NDSCS’ single-game record and he’s 26 trey balls away from passing Julian Walters’ career record of 166.
“If you’re going to do that (play zone), he’s capable of that kind of night,” NDSCS coach Stu Engen said. “(Gach) did this last year a little bit, too, he’s really kind of stepped up when conference play comes around.”
The sophomore sniper has also made an impact in other aspects of the game other than his shooting. His six steals in their most recent win is one example.
“People have asked me if it seems like he’s gotten himself going early and he was battling through an injury. Now he seems healthy and it’s not just that, he’s asserting himself,” Engen said. “It seems like he’s trying to defend a little bit harder, he’s crashing the glass a little harder and putting the ball on the floor a little bit more than he normally does. I think he’s trying to do some things to better his game.”
Diang Gatluak also put his versatility on display in Devils Lake, North Dakota. The freshman came off the bench and scored 15 points, pulled down nine rebounds, dished out five assists and swiped a trio of steals.
“He doesn’t always play with a lot of grit that I think holds him back a little bit, but he’s got the skill level to be an All-Region player in this league,” Engen said. “He’s coming off that knee injury and when you come off that sometimes it’s hard that first year, but he’s got a little bit of a laid-back attitude on the floor and I think that restricts him from playing 100 percent to his ability. When he’s locked in, he can always be that good.”
Science (17-3) stays on the road for a 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 showdown with Williston State. In their last meeting, the Wildcats edged the Tetons by three.
