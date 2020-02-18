Duoth Gach is now the all-time leader in 3-pointers for North Dakota State College of Science. For real this time.
After thinking he broke the record a few games back, a double check of the record book showed he was still shy of his brother, Gach Gach. Duoth Gach came in needing three triples to surpass the record of 178. He blew it out of the water with eight as he helped NDSCS to a 99-76 home win over United Tribes Technical College on Monday, Feb. 17.
“I was getting a whole lot of looks from my teammates and stuff. I didn’t know how much I had going into this game. I just kept shooting,” Duoth Gach said. “I was pretty hot when I got my first couple down. I just kept shooting and they kept going in all night.”
Gach went off for a game-high 32 points in the record-setting performance. He was joined in double figures by Khari Broadway (15), Diang Gatluak (14) and Rayquan Moore (10).
“Everyone on this team can score and stuff. Everyone’s rooting for each other to score and give them the ball,” Duoth Gach said.
The up-tempo style of play from the Thunderbirds was tough to keep up with, but the Wildcats still held their foes to around 40 percent from the field.
“We like to push the ball going down and they’re coming back right at us so we had to come back and play defense right away,” Duoth Gach said.
Science shot an outrageous 70 percent from the field in the opening half as they built their lead to 21 points heading into the locker room. The second half was more evenly matched, but the outcome was never in doubt.
Next up for Science (23-5) is a 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 home battle with Lake Region State College. The Wildcats topped the Royals by 26 in their last meeting.
