He was your friendly neighborhood sports announcer, a tri-state legend and a folk figure on the airwaves — he was Gary Rogers.
The late, great Rogers was a blessing to the Twin Towns Area, something Craig Irwin personally experienced in his time as head men's basketball coach at North Dakota State College of Science. Now, Irwin puts on the annual Gary Rogers Memorial Golf Tournament at Dakota Winds Golf Course in Hankinson, North Dakota.
Rogers passed away in 2017 at the age of 72. He called over 5,000 games during his career.
It's a way to honor the announcers' contributions to sports media, a lengthy career that stretched all the way up to the division one level with the North Dakota State University Bison. Gary's roots were in South Dakota, but his spectacular speaking abilities led him across the region as a play-by-play powerhouse.
"He really loved the areas where he worked," Irwin said. "He was very loyal and loved the people in South Dakota. Of course, Wahpeton and Breckenridge, we all know about all the games he did in the area. At the end of his career, he got a little taste of division one basketball, which I think was a goal of his."
Irwin chose Dakota Winds in part due to its location — on the corner of the three states where Gary operated.
The four-person golf scramble hosted 13 teams on Thursday, Aug. 5 in its third annual year, down slightly due to coinciding with WE Fest. Proceeds went toward creating a $10,000 endowment in Rogers' name. Entering the tournament, $8,400 had been raised. Irwin said the event would eclipse its goal and establish the endowment this year.
"When we hit that goal, there will be a lasting gift in Gary's name," Irwin said. "For as many years as we run the tournament, the money raised will go to a second scholarship given to the NDSCS athletic department and continually after that. We're creating a lasting legacy in his name. Anything extra we raise will be split up into as many athletic scholarships as the department wants."
Irwin's goal is to create a committee to help grow the event. He's looking for individuals to contact him and join the team, helping increase the charitable impact and size of next year's tournament. Irwin can be reached by email at craig@irwininsuranceservices.com
Irwin thanked Dakota Winds for being excellent hosts and helping the event run smoothly.
