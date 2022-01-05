Get to the Blikre!

When the North Dakota State College of Science men’s basketball team defeated Iowa Lakes 81-80 in its home opener back on Nov. 1, 2021, the stands were relatively full. Much of the audience traveled from western North Dakota to witness Jesse White’s debut, while a large group of local fans came to cheer on Breckenridge’s all-time leading scorer, Noah Christensen.
Since that wire-to-wire battle, Ed Werre Arena at the Clair T. Blikre Activities Center has reverted to its quiet ways, devoid of fans as the Wildcat men and women have combined to win 29 of 31 games this season. Attendance remains disheartening at NDSCS basketball games, despite the program’s incredible successes. Sometimes I wonder, does the Breckenridge-Wahpeton community understand the level of NJCAA basketball we have here in town?
The Wildcat women (14-1) are led by freshman Ivaine Tensaie from Roseville, Minnesota, the nation’s leading scorer at 23.3 points per game. Tensaie is joined by Division I Wichita State University commit and sophomore shooting guard Ambah Kowcun from Adelaide, Australia. Wichita State is a serious player in college hoops. The men’s program famously shocked the nation by reaching the Final Four as a No. 9 seed in 2013.
Despite limited fans cheering them on, the NDSCS women’s team brings it every game, averaging 84.1 points and 44.2 rebounds per contest. Head Coach Adam Jacobson’s squad is a sharp-shooting unit with slash-line percentages of 47.4 FG, 37.8 3PT and 74 FT.
The Wildcat men (15-1) are led by NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention Khari Broadway. The sophomore point guard from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, is a true leader at the point position who averages 16.4 points per game. The ‘Cats are incredibly deep with five players averaging double digits in the scoring column. Head Coach Stu Engen deploys a high-flying offense with shooting percentages of 49.5 FG, 37.7 3PT and 74.7 FT.
Science has seen 51 players named to the all-American lists in Wildcat hoops history. Engen has sent nine players to the Division I ranks, amassing a 246-51 record at NDSCS. Engen has over 500 head coaching wins under his belt at various levels, winning the Region 13 Championship at NDSCS five times, the Mon-Dak Conference four times, and reaching the NJCAA DI National Tournament in 2016. Engen has recorded at least 26 victories in all seven of his full seasons at NDSCS.
The decorated Engen was inducted into the Upper Iowa University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018. He led Upper Iowa to a 135-70 record and two NCAA DIII National Tournament berths as head coach. Engen also spent time coaching at Minnesota State University Moorhead, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Western Wisconsin Tech. At MSUM, Engen stood out in the region with an 11-4 combined record vs. North Dakota State University, University of North Dakota and Concordia College. As a player, Engen was a two-time All-MIAC selection and a conference champion in 1985 at Augsburg College.
The Wildcat women are led by Jacobson, who delivered the University of Mary it’s first 20-win season in over a decade in the 2019-20 campaign as associate head coach. In 2017, Jacobson helped the UND women win their second Big Sky Conference Championship as an assistant, also reaching the Women’s National Invite Tournament. As a player, Jacobson was a star at Fargo Shanley, winning a state championship in 1998 and averaging 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists his senior season.
NDSCS has leadership. The teams have athletic accomplishments. The school has academic success. So I ask again, why is there such a lack of attendance from sports fans in the Twin Towns Area? The talent on the floor any given night is superb and basketball buffs that aren’t snatching up a front row seat, there are many, are missing out.
In 2017, Wildcat men’s basketball star James Batemon III signed with DI Loyola Marymount, tying the school record for games played (34) as a senior. Batemon averaged 17.8 points and was named to the West Coast Conference Second Team, a conference that houses perennial national championship contender Gonzaga. At 10 years old, my father took me to almost every Science basketball game, where I watched Jamil Lott and Andre Smith light it up. Lott went on to play 54 games at Marquette University (DI) and Smith scored 839 career points for the NDSU Bison (DI).
While official attendance numbers aren’t available, there’s clearly less than 50 ticketed fans at many NDSCS games. That’s a far cry from the attention a championship program deserves. Both programs do an excellent job of recruiting area talent, with 15 total players rostered from the Tri-State Area. Many Breckenridge-Wahpeton athletes have donned the Wildcat red and black, including Christensen, Thomas Nelson, T.J. Kline, Ali Beyer, Stevin Lipp, Ariel Running Bear and Jared Keaveny.
The NDSCS football team saw an influx of attendance during a 9-1 football season that saw the team peak at No. 2 in the national rankings. The volleyball program, who reached the national tournament, and the basketball program, have not seen an uptick in fandom — but it’s time. These young men and women have excelled in the classroom and on the court for far too long, let’s give them the support they deserve. I implore all of our sports readers — get to the Blikre!
