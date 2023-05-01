Golf roundup: Wahpeton completes Southern Swing (full results)
Courtesy Wahpeton Huskies Golf

The first tournament of the season took place Tuesday, April 25, in Madison, South Dakota. Green grass and a golf course that requires precision shot-making made for an interesting event for the Eastern Dakota Conference teams. Our players were excited to get outside and play golf.

As a team, we were a little inconsistent around the greens, but that will improve with more outside practice. Sophomore Bjorn Kubela led us with five pars and a 92 round. Bjorn is hitting the ball longer off the tee and that will lead to lower scores for him and our team.



