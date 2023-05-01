Golf roundup: Wahpeton completes Southern Swing (full results)

The first tournament of the season took place Tuesday, April 25, in Madison, South Dakota. Green grass and a golf course that requires precision shot-making made for an interesting event for the Eastern Dakota Conference teams. Our players were excited to get outside and play golf.
As a team, we were a little inconsistent around the greens, but that will improve with more outside practice. Sophomore Bjorn Kubela led us with five pars and a 92 round. Bjorn is hitting the ball longer off the tee and that will lead to lower scores for him and our team.
TEAM RESULTS
1 WF Sheyenne 318
2 GF Red River 335
3 Fargo Shanley 339
4 Fargo North 339
5 Fargo South 342
6 Fargo Davies 346
7 West Fargo 357
8 GF Central 366
9 Horace 379
10 Wahpeton 393
11 Valley City 408
WAHPETON RESULTS
Bjorn Kubela 92
Michael Petersen 96
Garnett Anderson 101
Jackson Clooten 104
Jordan Jensen 104
Aidan Bohn 131
The second tournament was held Wednesday, April 26, at Spring Creek Country Club in Harrisburg, South Dakota. Spring Creek was in excellent condition and the top teams really put up some low scores. Our young Huskie golf team also played much better, with two players in the 80s and our top four golfers under 100.
Freshman Michael Petersen led the team with two birdies and three pars. Michael has the ability to pound his driver and get into position to make birdies. Michael's putting needs to get more consistent, but he really did a nice job all over the course. Bjorn Kubela, Jordan Jensen and Aidan Bohn all bounced back after the first day with better scores. We need to do a better job of managing the course to avoid the large numbers and that will help them to lower their scores.