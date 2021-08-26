At 13 years old, Max Neitzke is the 2021 Bois De Sioux President’s Flight Champion. Add that to his Junior Club Championship and we’re talking about something that’s never been done before in Breckenridge/Wahpeton, and potentially anywhere else in the country.
The format for the men’s league tournament is tiered into four flights — Championship, President’s, First Flight and Second Flight. The winner of the Çhampionship Flight is deemed the “Club Champion,” but the President’s Flight remains very prestigious to course members.
Neitzke shot a 121 in the stroke play tournament, missing the cut for the Championship Flight of top 15 qualifiers by one stroke. That score grouped Max with the next 16 golfers in the President’s Flight — most of whom are 30, 40, 50 years older than him.
Neitzke defeated veterans Patrick Jones and Dave Weinbar, before meeting his grandfather, Don, in the finals. Don, 69, is an eight-time Bois De Sioux Club Champion and 2020 President’s Champion. Max dominated the front nine with a 38 and put the course legend away after 14 holes to become the youngest winner of any men’s tournament in Bois De Sioux history.
“I was really nervous and excited because he made it to the finals, too,” Max said. “We are always competitive and I felt pressure to play well. After two birdies in the first three holes, I felt more confident.”
On Championship Sunday, Max navigated high winds and rain. On the very first hole, he drove left into the trees. He followed up with a punch shot within 10 feet of the pin and saved for birdie. Two holes later, Max hit a six-iron from 200 yards out onto the fringe. He laid up beautifully on his next shot, before sinking his birdie putt to take a three-hole lead. He was unfazed by the 519-yard par five No. 4.
“I got within two holes down before he threw the hammer at me and trashed me five and three,” Don said. “For this little guy, at 13 years old, to win the President’s Flight in his first club tournament — it’s unbelievable.”
Max began golfing at age four or five under the tutelage of Don, who lives on the course. That instruction has continued for the past nine years. Max does plenty on his own, however, as he’s become a fixture at the driving range and putting green, soaking up the sun with nonstop practice rounds throughout the summer.
“I love playing with family and friends, and golf teaches me honesty,” Max said. “I love just hitting the golf ball, it’s a game of a lifetime.”
At eight years old, Max was already out-hitting adult golfers. His gifted skills became apparent when he took a swing from 150 yards out and placed the ball one foot from the cup. At the age of 11, Max golfed from the white tees, 150 yards further than the greys where his peers teed off. He shot a 39 that day, an introduction to the golden gates of golf he was destined to enter.
Max’s father, Ryan, is a three-time club champion. His cousin, Ethan, won the Championship Flight this year. Competitive golfing is in the Neitzke name.
“I’m a pretty accurate long driver and my chipping and putting are good,” Max said. “I’ve spent lots of time with my grandpa and Ethan and we’ve played many rounds together.”
Max has two favorite golfers — Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler.
“I admire Tiger Woods for being an amazing golfer and working at the game endlessly, and Rickie Fowler for being great at golf and being a trendsetter,” Max said.
Max has aspirations of a potential golf career, but currently hopes to climb the high school ranks as an eighth-grade phenom.
“High school golf is my priority for now and then we’ll see what happens after,” Neitzke said. “I want to play well for the team and hopefully get to state. I’m also going to work even harder next year so I don’t miss the championship bracket by one shot!”
Max’s rapid ascent on the scorecard certainly proves one thing — age is only a number.
