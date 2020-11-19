The North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) worked with Gov. Doug Burgum throughout the week to bring back sports sooner. He announced on Wednesday, Nov. 18 in a joint press conference that he has received feedback from people who are in athletic associations, and feedback from numerous legislators, parents, school administrators, students, coaches, mental health professionals, and others concerned about the impacts of suspended activities on students’ well-being.
“Our goals remain unchanged: to protect the most vulnerable, provide relief to our stressed hospitals and health care workers, keep students in school and businesses open, and preserve the winter sports season,” Burgum said. “We appreciate the constructive solutions proposed by multiple districts and associations on how they will conduct practices safely, and we will continue to work with the North Dakota High School Activities Association and others on safely resuming competitions on Dec 14.”
These date changes mean that games before Monday, Dec. 14 in North Dakota will be postponed and rescheduled at a different time. Practices for winter sports season at Wahpeton High School were supposed to start on Monday, Nov. 16 and will now start on Mon. Nov. 30.
