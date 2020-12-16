Minnesota Gov. Walz announced Wednesday, Dec. 16 that youth sports and high school sports will resume on Monday, Jan. 4.

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) has made it clear this year that they want the state tournament to happen. In order for that to happen, the MSHSL will need to complete 70 percent of the normalized schedule. 

Professional and collegiate sports are still continuing practices and games as scheduled with mandatory COVID-19 protocol being followed.

