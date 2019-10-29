Rachel Gowin ran the race of her life at the Section 6A cross-country meet in Pierz, Minnesota, on Friday, Oct. 25. Finishing in 13th place with her season-best time of 20:51, she earned a trip to the state meet.
Gowin is the first Breckenridge runner to qualify for the state cross-country meet in 10 years and just the second girl to qualify since Breckenridge and Wahpeton formed their co-op five years ago. The last Breckenridge qualifier was Kelsey Dahlgren in 2009.
The sophomore took off in the first mile and set up in 14th place. The top 14 moved away from the rest of the 148-runner field. Keeping her form, Gowin ran a great third mile and secured the 13th spot. She looked really good and very confident.
Spurred along by Gowin’s great finish, the girls team placed 12th of 21 scoring teams. Hailee Bruce ran her fastest race of the year, 22:48, to place 58th. The rest of the BW girls ran very well in a tight pack with Ashlyn Haire, Em Lisby, Grace Conzemius, Kinsey Pedersen, and Taylor Bommersbach finishing 92nd, 100th, 103rd, 110th and 111th, respectively. The girls really stepped up and ran well. What is even more exciting is with the exception of Lisby, who is a foreign-exchange student from Denmark, the rest of the girls are all underclassmen and expected to return next year.
The boys also ran impressively. Aidan Ruddy capped his season with a personal-best time of 18:20 and a 30th place finish. As a sophomore and first year runner, Ruddy’s potential will be fun to watch.
Junior Perez is another first-year cross-country runner who ran a great 19:07 to place 59th. Perez looked very strong and it was nice to see him end the season with his best race.
Perhaps the best story on the boys team was Logan Mamenga’s 19:31, which was a full minute better than his previous best time, placing 78th.
Rounding out the boys’ scoring was Jayden Wiertzema, Corbin Cornelius, Isaac Getz and Gus Lasch who placed 104th, 105th, 109th, and 116th, respectively, in the field of 172 runners. The boys team placed 15th of 24 scoring teams. The boys left everything they had on the course and it was exciting to watch them race.
The team will lose Cornelius, Getz and Wiertzema to graduation. Those three seniors were a pleasure to coach. They all worked so hard and set such a great example for the rest of the team. Getz’s been with me for five years, Cornelius for four, and Wiertzema for two years and I thank them for always giving me their very best.
Gowin will race on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the state meet held in Northfield, Minnesota, at 1 p.m.
Varsity Boys
Aidan Ruddy- 30th, 18:20.2
Junior Perez- 59th, 19:07.2
Logan Mammenga- 78th, 19:31.0
Jayden Wiertzema- 104th, 20:01.6
Corbin Cornelius- 105th, 20:02.8
Isaac Getz- 109th, 20:07.6
Gus Lasch- 116th, 20:18.6
Varsity Girls
Rachel Gowin- 13th, 20:51.4
Hailee Bruce- 58th, 22:47.5
Ashlyn Haire- 92nd, 24:10.1
Em Lisby- 100th, 24:26.1
Grace Conzemius- 103rd, 24:32.7
Kinsey Pedersen- 110th, 24:57.8
Taylor Bommersbach- 111th, 24:59.9
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.