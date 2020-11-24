Greatest senior class ever?

Breckenridge football came into the 2020 season with a stacked senior class. The opportunity for them to get a season in took place duringthe most unlikely of circumstances when it came to how everything was handled in the Minnesota State High School League.
Quarterback Cooper Yaggie had a big senior year with a 63 percent completion percentage on the season. He also threw 14 touchdowns and just one interception on the season. When rushing the ball, he gained 405 yards on the ground and scored four rushing touchdowns. Yaggie was a big piece for the Cowboys throughout the regular season and he showed up big for them in the second half of the Section 6A championship game. Yaggie has not committed to a school yet, but it seems like North Dakota State University could be the favorite before Yaggie makes his decision.
Running back Chris Nieto was the team’s workhorse before suffering a season-ending injury. He ran for 344 yards and scored seven touchdowns in just four games this season. Nieto looks to be recovered just in time for a potential fall college football season. Jacob Vizenor was great filling in for Nieto as he was reliable for the Cowboys both in the air and on the ground. He was a big reason why the Cowboys won the Section 6A championship as he totaled five touchdowns and 195 total scrimmage yards in the game. He had one of the most dominant championship performances for the Cowboys in recent memory. Daniel Erlandson also wasn’t too shabby and fit right into the backfield when he went out to run the ball.
Connor Twidwell was a big part of the Cowboys’ defense this year. He will be another player that the team misses next season. The Cowboys will also be losing a good chunk of their offensive line, who showed their dominance throughout the season.
They will also be losing their four best offensive targets. There are a lot of holes to fill on that offense next season, and it is uncertain if this team can fill those holes up to the standards that are necessary for this team to repeat this upcoming season. The reason why this team had one of the best senior classes in school history was the fact that a lot of these players are irreplaceable. There was no holes on the roster this season, and that was a big deal because of the standards this senior class held for the duration of the season to win the championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.