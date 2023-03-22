Greenquist represents in Wadena at Mid-Minnesota Martial Arts Invite

These nine Greenquist Academy Regional Headquarters students had the opportunity to showcase their hard work and disciplined routines at the Mid-Minnesota Martial Arts Tournament in Wadena on Saturday, March 18. Pictured from left: Ms. Cassie Witte, Ms. Braylynn St. Aubin, Ms. Mya Bischoff, Ms. Adyson Nuenthal, Mr. Brock Dennis, Mr. Joshua Barth, Ms. Anna Newkirk, Ms. Randa Bischoff and Mr. Bradi Leshovsky.
The prestigious Greenquist Academy Regional Headquarters in Breckenridge brought nine of its finest martial artists to the Mid-Minnesota Martial Arts Invitational on Saturday, March 18. Students are under the instruction of 5th Degree Master Morgan Olson.
Mr. Joshua Barth impressed the judges, sweeping the patterns, sparring and fast kick events.
Mr. Bradi Leshovsky also claimed first in patterns, while adding fourth in sparring and second in board breaking. Mr. Brock Dennis placed second in patterns and fourth in sparring.
Ms. Mya Bischoff won patterns and Ms. Randa Bischoff placed fourth. Ms. Anna Newkirk was runner-up in board breaking, while Ms. Braylynn St. Aubin took second in patterns.
Adyson Nuenthel had a well-rounded arsenal, finishing second in patterns, first in sparring and second in board breaking.
Greenquist Academy is certified by the World Taekwondo Federation and Kukkiwon, also known as the World Taekwondo Headquarters located in Seoul, South Korea. The academy is under the direction of 8th Degree Grandmaster Eric Greenquist.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.