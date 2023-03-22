Greenquist represents in Wadena at Mid-Minnesota Martial Arts Invite

These nine Greenquist Academy Regional Headquarters students had the opportunity to showcase their hard work and disciplined routines at the Mid-Minnesota Martial Arts Tournament in Wadena on Saturday, March 18. Pictured from left: Ms. Cassie Witte, Ms. Braylynn St. Aubin, Ms. Mya Bischoff, Ms. Adyson Nuenthal, Mr. Brock Dennis, Mr. Joshua Barth, Ms. Anna Newkirk, Ms. Randa Bischoff and Mr. Bradi Leshovsky.

The prestigious Greenquist Academy Regional Headquarters in Breckenridge brought nine of its finest martial artists to the Mid-Minnesota Martial Arts Invitational on Saturday, March 18. Students are under the instruction of 5th Degree Master Morgan Olson.

Mr. Joshua Barth impressed the judges, sweeping the patterns, sparring and fast kick events.

Ms. Anna Newkirk of Rothsay, Minn., smiles during a pre-competition inspection prior to sparring at the 31st Annual Greenquist Academy Invite hosted in April 2022.


