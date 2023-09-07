Gregg's greatness: Jaehning was loved on the sidelines and the golf course

If you live in the Breckenridge-Wahpeton community, you were likely shocked to hear about the unexpected passing of 74-year-old David Gregg Jaehning. The likable figure, who was best known as “Gregg,” suffered a tragic fall Monday, Aug. 28, while surrounded by family after celebrating his youngest son’s 40th birthday and the addition of an eighth grandchild to the family.
Gregg’s full obituary can be found at the Daily News website, but I wanted to share some commentary about a man who spent much of his time contributing to the local sports scene.
Life behind the lens
Gregg had a gift with the camera, shooting video for the Breckenridge Cowboys football team for 25 years.
“I’m gonna miss him dearly. He was a special guy — so unselfish,” former Breckenridge head coach Chad Fredericksen said. “Gregg has done as much for Cowboy football during his time filming as I did, in my opinion, because of the highlight films. He was able to get those sideline images and that was enormous for those kids who were hungry to come back and play.”
His video work was 100% volunteer in nature. Fredericksen said the players greatly appreciated Gregg. Fredericksen’s son Carter, an offensive lineman at Bemidji State University, was crushed when he couldn’t attend Gregg’s celebration of life due to the college football season.
“When my son Carter heard Gregg passed away, he called immediately. It was just like a family member had passed away because of their kinship,” Fredericksen said. “Carter grew up as our ball boy for the longest time. Gregg would go on these trips and he’d always be so positive with Carter. He was like a relative because they became so close. Gregg was an unbelievable person, I can’t say enough about the guy. He was there when we needed him. He would buy new cameras for doing the sideline stuff, even though we’d offer to have the booster club purchase them. You know fully how much time (video) takes and how consuming that is trying to get it right — Gregg always got it right.”
Gregg held lofty expectations for the annual Cowboy football highlight films. His expectations in everything were high. Gregg reached for the top and found success throughout his 74 years of life — both socially and financially — by winning the day on a repeat basis and enriching the lives of those around him with his demeanor and drive.
Gregg held Tanner Werner and I to a high standard when we took over making the highlight films for Breck Sports Talk. He was a bit upset when our 2018 project lingered into the fall of 2019. In hindsight, it was a reminder that we needed to become more disciplined in our projects and, coming from someone with over two decades of experience, it changed the way we ran Breck Sports Talk for the next two seasons — we became more consistent because of Gregg’s example.
Gregg invited me into his home to gather footage from his office. It was a kind gesture, especially after we’d failed to meet our deadline. Gregg was helpful and he cared about Cowboy football players and the memories he could provide them by filming on the sidelines. I wish we would’ve thanked him more for his generosity and advice — like showing us how to properly use ziplock bags to protect our camcorders in the rain. Gregg’s work ethic as an on-field cameraman brought thousands of hours of quality tape to the Breckenridge football scene.
I’d reckon his perfectly-framed videos of touchdowns and tackles have acheived more hours watched on traditional DVD than some of today’s modern influencers garner on social media.
Tom Haire, now the principal of St. Mary’s Catholic School, produced the highlight tapes for several years using a mix of Gregg’s sideline shots and the team camera positioned atop the bleachers.
“Gregg’s footage made the videos. We had the top camera, and that was a good view, but when we could get a close-up hit or a great catch, he always seemed to be in the right spot,” Haire said. “I remember knowing that he didn’t have kids in sports at the time, but how important it was for him to get that footage for the current players. As we sat down and put it together, his footage made the videos. He was very proud of it. He wanted to be on the cutting edge, and we talked often at the time about cameras and video editing software getting better and better. In the end, it all went back to Gregg wanting that football video to be the best it could be for the players — that idea of wanting to make them very, very happy.”
Gregg’s dedication didn’t go unnoticed, even when he began to blend in on the Cowboy bus rides. When the team departed at 10 a.m. for a six-hour trip to Roseau, Minnesota, he joined the expedition with his camera in hand.
“He was one that just hated to miss a game. He missed very few and I think he rode the bus most of the time. When he couldn’t get that footage it just crushed him,” Haire said.
Whether it was coaching his boys in t-ball, or attending the athletic events of his grandchildren, he wasn’t just consistent — Gregg was great.
Life on the links
According to local lawyer and Gregg’s longtime golf partner Fred Strege, Gregg was the quintessential Bois de Sioux (Golf Course) golfer. The pair began teeing off together in 1977 after meeting over an insurance deal while Gregg was working as an agent at Northwestern Mutual.
“I bought some insurance from him because he did a very good job. That’s how I met Gregg. We started golfing together shortly after,” Strege said.
The new friendship resulted in Strege’s first golf trip outside the tri-state area, a vacation to Innisbrook Resort in Florida accompanied by Dave Jacobson, Bob McDougall and Gregg. There, the golfing memories began to build under the summer sun. While Gregg’s game had a lot to brag about, it was often the golf gaffes and funny tales that friends remember most fondly.
At the time, colored golf balls were just starting to be manufactured. The premiere yellow golf ball was a model called the “Tracer.” Gregg brought a dozen of those balls to Innisbrook.
“He was pretty proud of that because they weren’t necessarily very accessible,” Strege said.
Gregg busted out his shiny yellow Tracers for a day at the Island Course.
“It was called the Island Course mainly because there was a lot of water,” Strege said. “After nine holes, Gregg had lost nine of his Tracers in the water. On the 10th hole, he took his last sleeve of Tracers and he put them away in his bag and said, ‘That’s it, no more of these!’ I’ll never forget that.”
Later in the trip, a member of the group (not Gregg) was having a rough round, hitting several shots into the group ahead of them. Gregg, on the other hand, was preparing for an improbable shot out of the woods that nobody believed would reach the green.
“Gregg was deep in the woods on the right side. I can still see it, he had no shot,” Strege said. “I don’t really know what he was thinking, but he pulled out a low iron and decided he was going to hit towards the green rather than chip out to the side. I hid behind the trees and watched him hit a rocket that didn’t touch a leaf or a branch, it just flew like a rocket and went over a hill right before the green. We all said, ‘Hey, great shot!’ Before we got the comment out of our mouths, a cart came flying over the hill from the group in front of us. For some reason, he picked Gregg immediately and reamed him out with every bad word you can imagine. Poor ole Gregg really didn’t deserve it, but we didn’t take the blame — we hid behind the trees. That was the first real episode of golf I had with Gregg.”
For the next 45 years, Gregg was a regular at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton. He’d earned the leisure time as a hard-working businessman. His beautiful blue Corvette and his sharp golf attire, along with an endearing smile, were impossible not to notice.
“There’s always a core group of golfers who you remember that stand out,” Strege said. “Max Stromberg was one, Paul Ferrell was another. I could name 20 of them — Gregg was one of them that you think of. ‘Precise’ and ‘Principled’ would be the words to describe Gregg. As a lawyer, I like to be precise in how I present things, but Gregg would probably make me look like a slob in my precision.”
Over the last 5-10 years, the duo golfed quite often, sharing time on the range.
“We were both range rats,” Strege said. “We’d hit a ball, talk politics. Hit a ball, talk grilling. I always enjoyed seeing Gregg as I drove over the hill to the golf course.”
Gregg’s competitive nature was something he carried through all chapters of his life. If he set out to do something, he simply wanted to be excellent at it.
“When he’d have a bad shot, sometimes I’d have to remind him to relax, ya know, we’re out here having fun, hearing the birds and seeing the trees,” Strege said. “He wanted to be dressed correctly, have the right clubs, have the right lofts — he would be tinkering with his clubs all the time.”
One news article can't adequately describe the legacy left by David "Gregg" Jaehning, but the loving stories of those who knew him surely can.