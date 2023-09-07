Gregg's greatness: Jaehning was loved on the sidelines and the golf course

Left, Gregg Jaehning spends time with son Timmy at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton. Gregg kept a regular 7:30 a.m. tee time at the clubhouse. Right, Gregg captured this photo while patrolling the sidelines during the famous 2018 fog game between Breckenridge and West Central Area in Barrett, Minn.

 Photos Submitted

If you live in the Breckenridge-Wahpeton community, you were likely shocked to hear about the unexpected passing of 74-year-old David Gregg Jaehning. The likable figure, who was best known as “Gregg,” suffered a tragic fall Monday, Aug. 28, while surrounded by family after celebrating his youngest son’s 40th birthday and the addition of an eighth grandchild to the family.

Gregg’s full obituary can be found at the Daily News website, but I wanted to share some commentary about a man who spent much of his time contributing to the local sports scene. 

Gregg led a respected and successful professional career in sales, replacing excuses with results.


