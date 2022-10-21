Breckenridge (5-3) trailed Pelican Rapids (7-1), 26-18, with under 90 seconds remaining in the first half Wednesday, Oct. 19. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the Vikings brought a team of ghosts, goblins and Gulers to ruin the upset bid. Junior quarterback Timmy Guler and the Vikings vanished into the end zone twice, stunning Breckenridge by taking a 42-18 halftime lead and running away with a 54-25 road win.

Guler, Vikings cash in on big plays vs. Cowboys
Pelican Rapids quarterback Timmy Guler, junior, had 300-plus yards of total offense vs. Breckenridge.

Breckenridge scored first on a 38-yard field goal by Gusten Bergkvist Eriksson six minutes into the game. Pelican Rapids tossed the football to Mark Kapenga on the very next play from scrimmage for an 80-yard rushing touchdown. Carter Johnson ran 53 yards on the first play of the Vikings’ next drive, giving the Vikings 133 yards and two touchdowns on two plays.

Gavin Pederson drags Jack Paulson for some yards after contact Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Cowboy Field. Pederson led Breckenridge with 133 yards rushing in a 54-25 home loss.


