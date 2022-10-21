Guler, Vikings cash in on big plays vs. Cowboys

Breckenridge (5-3) trailed Pelican Rapids (7-1), 26-18, with under 90 seconds remaining in the first half Wednesday, Oct. 19. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the Vikings brought a team of ghosts, goblins and Gulers to ruin the upset bid. Junior quarterback Timmy Guler and the Vikings vanished into the end zone twice, stunning Breckenridge by taking a 42-18 halftime lead and running away with a 54-25 road win.
Breckenridge scored first on a 38-yard field goal by Gusten Bergkvist Eriksson six minutes into the game. Pelican Rapids tossed the football to Mark Kapenga on the very next play from scrimmage for an 80-yard rushing touchdown. Carter Johnson ran 53 yards on the first play of the Vikings’ next drive, giving the Vikings 133 yards and two touchdowns on two plays.
Guler then found Hunter Williams for a 33-yard touchdown pass to give the visitors a 20-3 lead. Breckenridge junior quarterback Bailey Evans decided it was time to stop the bleeding, so he put a bandaid on the blowout with a 60-yard touchdown run, pulling the Cowboys to within 10 in the second quarter. The excitement was short-lived when Guler escaped the grasp of Dallen Ernst for a 73-yard touchdown scramble, making it 26-10.
With the Cowboys facing third-and-19 at their own 40, Gavin Pederson ripped off a 55-yard run to the Vikings 5. Pederson met Jack Paulson with a vicious stiff arm to finish the run, setting up a touchdown plunge by Evans. Pederson ran in the two-point conversion with 2:30 remaining in the first half.
Pederson ran like a bull in a china shop, stampeding over several Vikings and turning 15 carries into 133 yards. Paul Armitage played a large role with lead back Cam Nieto unavailable, providing 14 carries and 84 yards.
Whatever warm feelings the Cowboys had after making it a one-possession game faded fast. Guler struck with touchdown passes of 80 and 10 yards to cap off the first half. Prior to exiting in the third quarter with a lower leg injury, Guler completed 9 of 11 passes for 194 yards and three scores. He added two scores with his legs in the incredible performance. For the third straight week Breckenridge failed to stop the big plays after allowing 36 points to West Central Area and 32 to Hawley.
The loss proved costly for Breckenridge, dropping them from No. 2 to No. 5 in Section 6A. Breckenridge will open the postseason on the road vs. No. 4 Menahga, despite being ranked two spots higher in the Quality Results Formula. The Cowboys are averaging 32.9 points and allowing 26. The Braves are averaging 19.8 points and allowing 20.2. New York Mills, Pine River-Backus and Otter Tail Central are seeded 1-3.
