Gymnastics is more than a sport for Skovholt, Birkelo and Hutcherson

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm gymnastics program honored its three seniors Tuesday, Jan. 3, during a home meet at Three Rivers Gymnastics. Pictured from left: Anika Birkelo, Abbie Skovholt and Rhegan Hutcherson.

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton gymnastics team hosted Valley City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Three Rivers Gymnastics in Wahpeton. The hosts posted a team score of 131.075, but more importantly, they celebrated Parents Night and Senior Night as part of the only home meet for the Storm this season. Abbie Skovholt, Anika Birkelo and Rhegan Hutcherson were honored for their many years of dedication to the sport.

Storm Head Coach Grace Brandt expressed gratitude for her group of veterans, describing it as a privilege to coach them.

Abbie Skovholt placed runner-up in the floor portion. Above, the senior uses a high cadence to launch herself into a fierce and near-flawless routine.
Anika Birkelo has been a face of the Storm gymnastics program for several years. She finished inside the top five at her home facility in Wahpeton.
Rhegan Hutcherson scored an 8.025 in the floor event during the final home meet of her career.


