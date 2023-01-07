Gymnastics is more than a sport for Skovholt, Birkelo and Hutcherson

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm gymnastics program honored its three seniors Tuesday, Jan. 3, during a home meet at Three Rivers Gymnastics. Pictured from left: Anika Birkelo, Abbie Skovholt and Rhegan Hutcherson.
The Breckenridge-Wahpeton gymnastics team hosted Valley City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Three Rivers Gymnastics in Wahpeton. The hosts posted a team score of 131.075, but more importantly, they celebrated Parents Night and Senior Night as part of the only home meet for the Storm this season. Abbie Skovholt, Anika Birkelo and Rhegan Hutcherson were honored for their many years of dedication to the sport.
Storm Head Coach Grace Brandt expressed gratitude for her group of veterans, describing it as a privilege to coach them.
“Coaching the seniors has probably been my largest opportunity for growth being this is my first year with the program,” Brandt said. “This summer, I was able to spend a good chunk of time with the seniors. Anika and Abbie were in the gym four days a week and Rhegan was able to make a handful of practices — because she does work quite a bit in the summer. Starting in the summer and working through our fall preseason, then coming in and hitting the ground hard during our school season, really showed me their unwavering dedication, the amount of time spent in the gym and the physical sacrifices they’re willing to make for the sport."
Skovholt placed second all-around Tuesday. The senior pushed past limitations caused by injuries throughout her junior season and continues to get sharper and sharper in all events.
“Abbie is constantly working and nursing an injury, but doesn’t let that stop her from doing one of the most physically demanding sports out there,” Brandt said.
Birkelo and Hutcherson are busy-bodies, with a dedication to the game of life itself that helps further their efforts on the gymnastics mat.
“Anika has a lot of other stuff she’s involved in, whether that’s clubs and organizations in school or other sports, and she still makes time to be around regardless of other things happening,” Brandt said. “Rhegan drives from Colfax to be at practices. She makes the schedule work around her work schedule. I think the dedication, perseverance and ownership they take of their schedules and their goals are going to set them up for really great success in life.”
A picture of consistency throughout her career, Birkelo finished fifth overall Tuesday. Hutcherson’s scores weren’t as high on the leaderboard as her senior counterparts, but there’s more to sports than the outcome, a lesson the senior teaches her younger teammates through steady improvement and work ethic.
“Rhegan has worked through a number of injuries in her career, too, whether it be her back, her knees, or even her feet,” Brandt said. “It’s a really good example that scoring isn’t everything and that it’s okay to do things because they’re fun and because you like the people you’re around. You can grow in ways that aren’t just ribbons, or medals or podiums. You can gain life skills, you can gain communication skills, you can gain bodily awareness. There are so many different reasons why students choose to do sports and activities, and I think our seniors exemplify the whole gamut of reasons people want to get involved in high school sports.”
Scroll down for full results. Valley City scores were not reported. The Storm returned to action Friday, Jan. 6, in a road meet at Jamestown. Coverage will run in Tuesday's edition.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.