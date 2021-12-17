Sidney Gilbertson showed great improvement in her scores Thursday, Dec. 16 helping the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm gymnasts take first place at Three Rivers Gymnastics. The meet was the first of three consecutive home meets for the Wahpeton-based program, culminating with the Eastern Dakota Conference playoffs Thursday, Dec. 23.
The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm gymnasts competed at Three Rivers Gymnastics in Wahpeton Thursday, Dec. 16 in a triangular vs. Fargo High School and Fargo Davies. The Storm emerged victorious with its highest score of the season (133.300), leaving Fargo (126.350) and Davies (121.275) in its wake.
“We had such a fun night. The girls love competing at home with their hometown crowd cheering them on,” Storm Head Coach Patty Moses said. “We had some unusual mistakes happen on the floor, but in the other events, the gymnasts were hitting their skills. We were very close to reaching our goal as a team of 134. We’re back in the gym tomorrow to make some adjustments and clean a few skills up, then on to Milbank Saturday.”
Quinn Bassingthwaite placed first individually with an all-around score of 34.400. She finished in the top five of every category, highlighted by a second place score of 8.900 in the vault and a third place score of 8.500 on bars.
Bassingthwaite was actually bested by teammate Hailee Hanson in the vault, who won the category with a spectacular 9.000 score. Hanson stepped up with a 31.350 all-around score to place sixth. After Hanson nailed her vault landing, Justice Christian and the rest of Hanson’s teammates went crazy in celebration. Christian had a great night herself, nailing an 8.800 in vault and finishing fifth with an all-around tally of 31.825.
Anika Birkelo continued her consistent campaign with a 32.300 all-around score, placing fourth and finishing second on the beam with an 8.850. The “Let’s go Birkelo” chants that echoed throughout the gym were almost as synchronized as her performance. Birkelo also finished fifth on the bars with a 7.300.
Abbie Skovholt, a team captain alongside Birkelo and Bassingthwaite, recently returned from a knee injury. She finished runner-up on bars with an 8.550 and the beam with an 8.850. Moses said Skovholt could potentially enter all events as soon as Tuesday’s upcoming home meet vs. the Grand Forks Knightriders.
