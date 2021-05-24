Zach Haire, 2019 graduate of Breckenridge High School and a sophomore at the University of St. Thomas, qualified for the NCAA Division III track and field outdoor championships in the 10K (6.2 miles). He will run at 9:15 p.m. Eastern time/8:15 p.m. Central time on Thursday, May 27 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Zach has the 14th fastest time in the nation (30:04).
Haire to participate in NCAA Division III National Championships
Christy Haire
