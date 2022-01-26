By Robert Wanek Jr • Daily News robertw@wahpetondailynews.com
Barry Bonds and Pete Rose not being in the Hall of Fame is asinine. Excluding the two greatest hitters in baseball history is blasphemy.
Bonds, along with Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa and Curt Schilling, failed to reach the 75 percent voting threshold needed to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. After 10 years on the ballot, Major League Baseball’s all-time home run king will be removed from consideration.
If steroids are the reason Bonds wasn’t inducted, then 90 percent of the long ball era should be banned. Heck, Willie Mays and the stars of his era used “greenies” (amphetamines) religiously … performance enhancing drugs were not unique in professional baseball. In fact, Bonds would surely have a Hall of Fame resume without them.
Bonds had already amassed 495 home runs and 1,405 runs batted in prior to the year 2000, when he supposedly began using steroids. He was the best player on the diamond before the steroid era and the best player after.
Boston Red Sox legend David “Big Papi’’ Ortiz, who the Minnesota Twins infamously released in 2002, was inducted into the hall on Tuesday in his first ballot appearance. Ortiz is one of the top five postseason batters in the history of the sport and a World Series MVP. Ortiz has been a name tossed around for years in questions surrounding baseball’s steroid surge, but the Dominican slugger has always denied the accusations.
Ortiz has a career on base percentage of .380. If you converted all 762 of Bonds’ home runs into outs, his career on base percentage would still be .384. Bonds trails only Babe Ruth with a career wins above replacement (WAR) of 164.4. Ortiz ranks 182nd all-time with a 51.0 WAR. If Ortiz is a hall of famer, Bonds is three hall of famers.
“It’s just as simple as the guy with the most home runs ever should be in the museum that exists to tell baseball’s history,” MLB Insider and ESPN Analyst Jeff Passan said.
MLB’s all-time hits leader (Rose), all-time home runs leader (Bonds) and all-time Cy Young Award winner (Clemens) are not in the Hall of Fame. Is Bonds not one of the most famous baseball players to ever walk the earth? It’s the Hall of Fame, not the hall of morality.
Cincinnati Reds icon Pete Rose is the best example for this generation on how to play the game. He’s the epitome of hustle and the king of contact hitting. The guy managed a team and played at the same time. To this day, there is no evidence that Rose ever fixed a game that he gambled on, yet his shortcomings have blackballed him from baseball. In a sport where only 32 players have ever reached 3,000 career hits … Rose tops the field with 4,256.
Excluding Rose from baseball heaven, a guy who played his heart out and finished on top, because he bet on baseball, is a travesty of epic proportions. In today’s day and age, sports betting is more mainstream than ever. Not to mention, our politicians buy and sell stocks right in front of our faces with little or no recourse. It’s time the Hall of Fame quits following its moral compass and starts using its common sense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.