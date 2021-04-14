Hansen poised for breakout season

Wahpeton High School golfer Bridger Hansen is back for his senior season after not having a junior season in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hansen has made strides during the offseason. He accomplished something that most who didn’t have spring sports last season accomplished. He signed his National Letter of Intent to play golf at the University of Jamestown. Hansen has worked on one specific aspect of his game this offseason, which is his putting.
“I want to make everything inside 10 feet, that’s the difference between scoring a 77 and a 70,” Hansen said. “My short game has been a struggle within the last two or three years, and I don’t want that to be a struggle.”
Hansen also took a trip to Arizona just before the season, where he went golfing and worked on his driving game as well. Hansen said that it takes “at least a week or two” each season get going with his driving game, and he should be set.
Hansen has really taken some of the younger players under his wing since the start of practices. The Huskies will put their skills to the test when they have their first tournament at Village Green Golf Course in Moorhead, Minnesota. Hansen and the Huskies look to make North Dakota state tournament run.
