Hansen signs letter of intent with Jimmies

Wahpeton golf player Bridger Hansen signs his National Letter of Intent with the University of Jamestown. Hansen is entering his senior year with the team and has been a driving force for the Wahpeton boys' golf team for the past few seasons. Last season, the team had their season canceled due to COVID-19.
"Playing with those guys in that seventh and eighth grade year, it helped me become a better team player and a better leader," Hansen said. "I'm glad I got this done with the whole Coronavirus going around."
Hansen is looking to be in that top five during his freshman year and eventually get his score counted.
"I've always wanted to play college golf," Hansen said. "I know a couple of guys who play at Jamestown and they've done really well." Hansen talked about his close relationship with Jackson Worner and how he was a big part of why he committed to Jamestown. Hansen plans to major in Business when he starts school at Jamestown.
"We are looking forward to adding Bridger to our family," Jamestown head coach Zach Hale said. "A bunch of the guys on the team like Jackson Worner, they spoke highly of Bridger. That meant a lot in my first year that a bunch of the guys on the team knew of a potential recruit. Bridger is a huge bonus to us, and he will definitely have an opportunity to contribute early on."
Hale loved Hansen's consistency off the tee and his demeanor overall. "He doesn't get too upset, too high or too low." Hale is also looking forward to seeing how he competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. He made it clear that he will have an immediate impact during the 2022 season.
Wahpeton golf coach Jeff Ralph has coached Hansen since he was in seventh grade. He's loved how he has developed since then and what he can turn into when he gets to Jamestown.
"He has the game where he is going to be a solid college golfer," Ralph said. Ralph loves how fearless he is when it comes to his game. He can pull out his driver and hit the ball 260 yards all the way to the putting green if he wanted to. He does not settle for his 3-wood or his irons when hitting from that far out.
"He doesn't back down from anything and that's the fun part for me to watch," Ralph said. Ralph loves how much smarter he's gotten when it comes to his game.
"He has the game to shoot under par consistently," Ralph said. "He's going to work on his game this summer and I think that they're getting a really good golfer."
Hansen will play his final season with the Huskies in the spring 2021 before heading to Jamestown to start his collegiate career.
