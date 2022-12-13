Hanson vaults into the record books

Hailee Hanson is surrounded by teammates following her record-setting performance in the vault. Pictured from left: Sidney Gilbertson, Abbie Skovholt, Justice Christian, Hanson, Rhegan Hutcherson, Anika Birkelo and Elise Skovholt.
The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm gymnasts traveled more than 11 hours to compete Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, at meets in Dickinson and Bismarck. The Storm started off by placing third in Dickinson with a team score of 131.2, topping its personal goal of 130. They followed that up with a 129.1 in Bismarck, as junior Hailee Hanson set a new program record in the vault with a marvelous 9.050.
First-year Storm Head Coach Grace Brandt is working hard with Wahpeton Athletic Director Mike McCall to uncover gymnastics records. The Wahpeton gymnasium features school, state and Eastern Dakota Conference records … but nothing official for gymnastics. Both the program and the school acknowledged Hanson as the all-time vault queen.
“As far as we know, this is a school record, but we’re continuing to dig back in our school records and the files we can access just to confirm,” Brandt said. “It is a really big moment for Hailee. She’s a really strong vaulter and I think this is going to be a great boost of confidence for her in the season going forward.”
Gymnastics is an incredibly demanding sport, one that requires all the pillars of sporting success — determination, sacrifice, physical fitness, fearlessness and athleticism.
“Why not celebrate this sport as well across the board? With the Breckenridge-Wahpeton co-op and even Wahpeton specifically,” Brandt said. “These are some really dedicated girls, and I don’t know many other sports that are asking their athletes to be in a training facility 15-20 hours a week regardless of it being in-season or off-season.”
Breckenridge-Wahpeton secured 15 individual placements during the two-day trip. Hanson, Abbie Skovholt, Justice Christian and Anika Birkelo each earned a top-five finish in at least one event.
“I’m seeing some really positive growth out of this team,” Brandt said. “One of the best comments we received took place at the Bismarck meet. I had a coach from Grand Forks come up to me and say, ‘This is the happiest I’ve seen the team in awhile, other teams are picking up on the positive changes that are happening.’ They are noticing skill upgrades, growth and an overall better attitude out of the team; which is huge for competition.”
Skovholt has ascended to the top of the leaderboard early in her senior season after seeing her junior campaign capped by a nagging knee injury. She’s back to her explosive self, helping the Storm compete on a weekly basis.
“It’s definitely an injury that we’re aware of and still being cognizant of, but she is competing all-around at all four events,” Brandt said. “Last year, she was limited mostly to bars, but this year she’s really made her presence known at all areas of competition — especially floor — we’ve seen some really solid tumbling out of her, which was a goal she was working really hard for all summer and during our preseason. She’s been really proactive about working hard enough to make the improvements but not overworking to strain the injury.”
Christian isn’t far behind Hanson in the vault. The freshman bounced her way to bronze at the Bismarck competition, scoring an impressive 8.950.
“Justice does have a lot of potential. She’s a really strong vaulter and she’s also really strong on floor,” Brandt said. “Our home meet on Thursday is going to be a great opportunity for Justice to get more feedback on those events. In terms of bars and beams, too, she’s really consistent. For a ninth grader to be able to hone in on some of that consistency speaks volumes to her potential as a gymnast.”
This weekend was the first meet where the Storm featured a full roster. They are currently trailing Grand Forks in the Eastern Dakota Conference, with a bulk of the season remaining. Up next, a home meet Thursday, Dec. 15, at Three Rivers Gymnastics in Wahpeton.
“We are really neck and neck with Grand Forks. They’ve been a strong force the first couple of meets and they outscored us at the Bismarck and Dickinson meets,” Brandt said. “They have more girls competing all-around than we do and they have older girls as well. We’re finding that balance between the really good younger girls on our team who have good potential and skills, getting them into the competition mindset. Having everyone back this weekend was kind of a new start, we weren’t throwing every single skill. I think we’re going to make our presence very known in the EDC in the coming weeks.”
