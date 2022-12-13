Hanson vaults into the record books

Hailee Hanson is surrounded by teammates following her record-setting performance in the vault. Pictured from left: Sidney Gilbertson, Abbie Skovholt, Justice Christian, Hanson, Rhegan Hutcherson, Anika Birkelo and Elise Skovholt.

 Courtesy Aimee Skovholt
The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm gymnasts traveled more than 11 hours to compete Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, at meets in Dickinson and Bismarck. The Storm started off by placing third in Dickinson with a team score of 131.2, topping its personal goal of 130. They followed that up with a 129.1 in Bismarck, as junior Hailee Hanson set a new program record in the vault with a marvelous 9.050.

First-year Storm Head Coach Grace Brandt is working hard with Wahpeton Athletic Director Mike McCall to uncover gymnastics records. The Wahpeton gymnasium features school, state and Eastern Dakota Conference records … but nothing official for gymnastics. Both the program and the school acknowledged Hanson as the all-time vault queen.

Justice Christian is becoming an all-around talent for the Storm.
Elise Skovholt, eighth grade, participates in the floor portion during a two-day trip to Dickinson and Bismarck.


