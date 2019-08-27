The 2019 Breckenridge-Wahpeton team’s cross-country campaign got off and running at the Fargo North Duels on Saturday, Aug. 24.
This is the largest team since the two school co-op’d five years ago with 45 runners. Many took part in the first race of the season.
Going into the season the BW team had many vacancies from last year’s lineup, but I saw a lot of potential and areas that need improvements.
Grace Conzemius led the girls team placing 21st. Taylor Bommersbach made a nice cross-country debut placing 2 seconds behind Grace, in 25:52 and 25:54, respectively.
Two first-year boys paced the team as Aidan Ruddy and Junior Perez placed 11th and 16th in 19:18 and 20:41, respectively. We have a lot of new faces on the team this year and it was good to see what they can do in a racing situaion.
I was pleased with the team’s effort, but it is apparent we need to get into shape for the 5K race. The good news is we have kids who are capable and determined to improve and we have a long season to get better.
Next up is our annual home meet at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course. The first race begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.
Varsity Girls 5K
21. Grace Conzemius- 25:52.49
22. Taylor Bommersbach- 25:54.24
26. Alison Hoerer- 29:01.54
27. Margo Mumm- 30:08.71
Varsity Boys 5K
11. Aidan Ruddy- 19:18.42
16. Fancisoco Perez Jr.- 20:40.58
21. Isaac Getz- 21:16.41
22. Gus Lasch- 21:22.84
23. Jayden Wiertzema- 21:27.29
25. Jonathan Hill- 22:02.13
26. Corbin Corneluis- 23:32.90
JV Boys 4K
20. Logan Mammenga- 17:29.08
24. Levi Prochnow- 17:59.33
26. Andrew Hanson- 18:02.32
34. Mark Wermerskerchen- 18:58.87
38. Zane Mikkelson- 20:06.22
42. James Finkral- 22:04.93
43. Hayden Erdman- 22:32.30
JV Girls 4K
11. Kinsey Pedersen- 21:55.73
15. Claire Aigner- 23:13.37
19. Olivia Dodge- 24:25.84
24. Briar Maudal- 26:55.45
25. Lilly Beyer- 27:35.61
26. Jaylyn Romereim- 28:10.81
27. Josie Welder- 31:52.62
JV Boys 3K
7. Maks England- 13:16.34
9. Jaxon Hill- 13:25.86
JV Girls 3K
12. Hailee Bruce- 14:45.45
14. Ashlyn Haire- 15:19.76
18. Emiley Lindblad- 17:06.97
19. Carli Syvertson- 17:34.88
21. Lainey Mammenga- 18:52.91
22. Sidney Gilbertson- 19:01.58
24. Eva Anderson- 19:31.34
25. Mia Dodge- 19:50.12
26. Jenna Seibold- 21:01.64
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.