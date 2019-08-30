With sunny skies and a mild wind, it was a perfect day for a cross-country team. Breckenridge-Wahpeton hosted their annual home meet at Bois de Sioux Golf Course. In a strong field of competition, the BW Harriers showed improvement across the board on Thursday, Aug. 29.
“I thought last week we kind of ran, but today we raced. All the kids, junior high, JV, varsity, they all ran really well,” BW coach Larry Lasch said.
Gabby Baumgardner led the Harrier girls in the varsity race. Baumgardner’s success is even more impressive considering she’s taking part in two fall sports.
“(Baumgardner) is trying to dual-sport with volleyball, but she looked really smooth and relaxed,” Lasch said.
Grace Conzemius, one of the veteran runners on the squad, also trimmed time off her first race of the year.
“Grace ran a lot better today. She just looked a lot more comfortable,” Lasch said. “It was nice to have four girls running the varsity. We’re still trying to find that fifth, sixth or seventh runner, so the other girls ran JV.”
Just like in the first meet, Aidan Ruddy was the leading man for BW. The first-year runner was right with the front of the pack before falling to 25th.
“Aidan Ruddy was our No. 1 runner now for the second week. He went out really aggressive and I was a little nervous, but he held on,” Lasch said.
Corbin Cornelius shook off a shaky start in his season debut to come in second among the Harriers.
“The big surprises today I would say is Corbin Cornelius. After last week to this week, it was a completely different race,” Lasch said. “I was really impressed with Aidan and Corbin’s race.”
The next meet for BW is Thursday, Sept. 5 in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
BW Boys Varsity
Aidan Ruddy- 25th, 18:41.12
Corbin Cornelius- 35th, 19:26.06
Junior Perez- 47th, 20:17.40
Isaac Getz- 48th, 20:26.20
Gus Lasch- 51st, 20:34.76
Jayden Wiertzema- 52nd, 20:44.58
Jonathan Hill- 66th, 21:45.46
BW Girls Varsity
Gabby Baumgardner- 42nd, 23:54.62
Em Lisby- 52nd, 24:31.96
Grace Conzemius- 55nd, 24:46.60
Taylor Bommersbach- 59th, 25:14.62
