A pair of Breckenridge baseball standouts will be continuing their careers on the diamond with the Minnesota State Community and Technical College Spartans next year. Carter Haugen is slated to join the pitching rotation and Brayden Wahl will be a utility player that can fill a variety of spots.
Haugen has been a regular on the Cowboy pitching staff the last two seasons. He played football as a sophomore, but chose to specialize in just baseball his last two years of high school.
Prior to choosing M-State, Haugen had his sights on University of Jamestown or Bemidji State University.
“First I went to Jamestown and Bemidji and I thought I was going to Jamestown,” Haugen said. “I talked to their coach, too. After I went and talked to the M-State coach, I knew right away, I’m going here.”
Wahl also hit it off right away with Head Coach Cody Hughes. His reason for choosing M-State came down to being close to home along with not having a major picked out.
“I knew I wanted to stay around here, but I don’t really know what I want to go into yet,” Wahl said. “M-State will be a good spot to get most of my generals done and I get to play some baseball.”
Hughes received the Cowboys’ phone numbers from another former Breckenridge player, Westley Johnson, who is currently a sophomore pitcher with the Spartans. Mitch Porter, who’s also from Breck, is another sophomore pitcher at M-State along with playing outfield. Wahpeton native Bryce Schmit is a freshman pitcher on their roster as well.
“Mitch is saying, ‘You’re going to love it.’ He’s been telling me all about it so I’m excited,” Haugen said.
While Haugen chooses to be a one-sport athlete, Wahl just wrapped up his senior season on the hockey team. He said his time on the ice has played a big role in his effectiveness at the plate where he led the Cowboys in batting average last season.
“It (hockey) definitely does help. I think there’s been a lot of players from Breckenridge that would’ve been better if they would’ve played a sport like hockey,” Wahl said.
Wahl played outfield and catcher for BHS last season. Haugen mostly pitched, but this year will likely have to play in the outfield in his senior campaign.
“If I up my batting this year, then who knows if I’ll be hitting there (at M-State) and pitching,” Haugen said.
Breckenridge Head Coach Kevin Hiedeman has commended the two for the work they put in before the season starts. They’ve been lifting weights regularly and also started taking cuts in the cage three weeks before practice baseball practices began.
“Me and Brayden have been hitting the gym a lot the past year,” Haugen said. “That’s helped. Just getting stronger and everything and mobility, too.”
The pair said they’re happy to have their college decision pinned down already so now they can just focus on their season.
“I knew I wanted to do baseball through college and I didn’t care if it was a big school or little school,” Haugen said. “I just wanted to play baseball because I love playing baseball.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.