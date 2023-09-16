Gilby copy.jpg
Buy Now

Wahpeton head coach Wade Gilbertson couldn't fault his team's effort Friday in a close loss to West Fargo Horace.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

West Fargo Horace traveled to Wahpeton on Friday, Sept. 15, with both teams desperately needing a win to enhance their playoff hopes. In an absolute grinder of a football game, the Hawks handed the Huskies a 26-20 home loss at Frank Vertin Field. Horace left town with a 2-2 record while the Huskies dropped to 1-3 on the season.

“I think every single man played with passion. I felt it right here,” Wahpeton head coach Wade Gilbertson said while pointing to his chest. “Walk off the field the right way, with your shoulders back and your head held high. We’ve got work to do, but we will get right back at it and try just as hard. I know it stinks, but I’m proud of every single one of you.”

Crowd Shot copy.jpg
Buy Now

A massive audience filled the seats Friday at Earl 'Skip' Bute Alumni Stadium in Wahpeton. 
Mauch copy.jpg
Buy Now

Treyton Mauch breaks into the second level of the Hawks defense.
Hawks swoop in for 26-20 victory over Wahpeton
Buy Now

Brayden Steffens catches a pass off the deflection vs. West Fargo Horace.
Steffens copy.jpg
Buy Now
Hawks swoop in for 26-20 victory over Wahpeton
Buy Now

JD Gomez was kept in check Friday, but the junior has been very productive receiving the football for Wahpeton through four games.
Hawks swoop in for 26-20 victory over Wahpeton
Buy Now

Wahpeton sophomore Landon Ralph fights through a double team.


Tags