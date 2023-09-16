Hawks swoop in for 26-20 victory over Wahpeton

West Fargo Horace traveled to Wahpeton on Friday, Sept. 15, with both teams desperately needing a win to enhance their playoff hopes. In an absolute grinder of a football game, the Hawks handed the Huskies a 26-20 home loss at Frank Vertin Field. Horace left town with a 2-2 record while the Huskies dropped to 1-3 on the season.
“I think every single man played with passion. I felt it right here,” Wahpeton head coach Wade Gilbertson said while pointing to his chest. “Walk off the field the right way, with your shoulders back and your head held high. We’ve got work to do, but we will get right back at it and try just as hard. I know it stinks, but I’m proud of every single one of you.”
The seats of Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium were bursting at the seams in what was surely the most-attended football game in the state Friday. Aerial footage showed lines of vehicles stretching hundreds of yards in the parking lot.
“I’m proud of our school for showing up tonight and I’m proud of Wahpeton — the crowd we had was awesome,” Gilbertson said. “Our kids played their hearts out. It’s gonna sting for a little while, but we don’t have time for that. We have to get back to work and run the gauntlet in this division. We have some tough games coming up.”
Star power was on display Friday, as Horace quarterback Taylor Stefonowicz orchestrated impressive drives, finding Gavin Olson in stride for a 65-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Running back Dylan Johnson ran through the Huskies as the Hawks’ workhorse back and Ty Geray ran for a 12-yard touchdown to give Horace a two-score lead in the second half.
“Horace plays with a level of feistiness they didn’t have last year. I thought that feistiness, along with their game plan was really good,” Gilbertson said. “Hats off to them. They played hard and they have a couple of running backs who are dudes.”
Wahpeton RB Treyton Mauch took an incredible beating, including a helmet-to-helmet blow while both of his knees were grounded. The 5-foot-9, 150-pound junior kept getting up, piecing together a trademark performance by scoring all of his team’s points.
Gilbertson and his staff ran out on the field after what appeared to be a targeting hit on Mauch, but they were never given an explanation of why a penalty wasn’t called. Instead of receiving an automatic first down, the Huskies faced fourth down from inside their own red zone.
“We got no explanation whatsoever. We had almost every coach on the sideline yelling for the crown of the helmet and they obviously didn’t see it,” Gilbertson said. “It was straight up crown of helmet right to Trey’s face. You gotta move on, you can’t dwell on it, but he was taking a couple shots to the head.”
Huskies QB Bjorn Kubela answered with a scoring drive of his own, highlighted by a tipped completion to sophomore receiver Brayden Steffens, who later took the football inside the 5 on a third down grab. Mauch finished the drive by taking a direct snap into the end zone, dragging a defender across the goal line.
Steffens showed progress in becoming the playmaker that Wahpeton sorely needs to keep pace in its division. The sophomore also made a fantastic defensive play when he elevated to break up a pass headed for the end zone.
“We’re nursing our young players along. They’re growing and getting better every single day,” Gilbertson said. “We have some guys that are potential playmakers who are coming along. I really like Steffens, (JD) Gomez and (Jackson) DeVries. When we call their numbers they’ll go compete.”
Stefonowicz struck again on a crossing route to Jackson Narum on fourth and goal from the 17. Horace converted the PAT to make it 14-6 with 10:33 left in the half.
Kubela tried to tie the game on a fade route to Gomez, but his pass was picked off in the end zone. Kubela was intercepted four times in the game, as Horace ratcheted up its pressure.
Wahpeton came up with a score before the break when Kubela moved the chains on passes to Steffens and Nick Langenwalter, before handing off to Mauch for a 6-yard TD with exactly one minute left. Mauch barreled in for the two-point conversion to even the score at 14-14.
There was enough time remaining for Stefonowicz to work with, as he pushed the football down field to set up a rushing TD by Johnson that gave Horace a 20-14 halftime lead.
Wahpeton’s defense stepped up in the final two quarters. Omar Martinez clearly forced and recovered a fumble on the ensuing drive, but officials awarded Horace the football, ruling the runner down by contact despite the ball jarring loose from his grip prior to the runner hitting the ground.
On the ensuing drive, Mauch left the game with cramps, but Kubela took care of business by escaping the pocket and completing a third down pass to DeVries. The junior wideout jumped up to catch the ball and came down riding the back of his defender. Mauch returned to the contest and caught a short slant route for the TD, cutting the lead to 26-20 with 11 minutes remaining in the game.
Horace botched a pair of handoffs in the late stages, but fumble recoveries by Landon Ralph and Steffens inside the Huskies 20 went to waste as the offense stalled out. The sophomore Ralph had his moments on both sides of the line and played with elite energy for all 48 minutes.
“Landon plays with a motor and we like that,” Gilbertson said. “He’s on high octane all the time. If he stays disciplined as a football player I think the sky’s the limit for him. He’s gonna be great on both sides of the football for us. He’s a good athlete and he’s got an instinct in him that makes him want to compete. You don’t always see that in kids — he’s always hungry to compete — whether it’s in practice or on Friday night. He plays until he’s absolutely exhausted.”