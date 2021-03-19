Hawley ends Cowgirls' Cinderella run

The Breckenridge Cowgirls couldn't pull off their second upset against the Hawley Nuggets. They fell 61-43 in the Minnesota Section 8AA quarterfinals Friday, March 19.
"This team has a lot to be proud of," Head Coach Austin Imdieke said. "Winning percentage wise, this is one of the most successful seasons that Breckenridge has had in quite some time."
This is also one of the most successful seasons Imdieke has had since being at Breckenridge. He took over the Head Coach position in 2018-19 and has seen this program come a long way.
"Only one team gets to win and that's something that we have to keep in mind," Imdieke said.
Breckenridge shot a low percentage from the free throw line in the first half. They were in the double bonus at one point after causing Hawley to get into foul trouble. They went into the locker room at halftime down 31-17. The offense for the Cowgirls picked up in the second half. They cut the Nuggets' lead down to nine points to begin the second half. The Nuggets broke away in the second half and led by as many as 19 points. Hawley's Kaylie Crabtree had 29 points and was just overall the best player on the court Friday night.
"Games are pretty tough to win when you let up 29 points to their best player," Imdieke said. "What can you do other then tip your hat? It's just the way it goes sometimes."
Seniors Jude Held and Grace Conzemius were crucial parts of this team and will be missed next season. Held was within 50 points of getting 1,000 career points at Breckenridge. Conzemius set the school record for career rebounds, earning her 664th rebound Friday night. Both Held and Conzemius came a long way according to Imdieke.
"I wish everyone in the community could see how much they've developed in their sophomore year," Imdieke said.
Imdieke also mentioned that Held went right into it her sophomore year, but Conzemius was a work in progress to get her up to the level that she was at to end the season.
"The hard work and example that they've set for this program and help turn this program into a contentious winning record, making runs in playoffs, perennial playoff teams. I don't get to do that, the kids do, and that's the type of environment and the chemistry they set early on," he said.
Imdieke mentioned how Held brought some of the seventh graders that were on varsity under her wing this year. she set great examples of leadership by taking them out to dinner and taking them out to dinner after practice. Both players will be a big loss to the program next season.
The Cowgirls will be returning multiple players for next year's senior class, including Carcie Materi and Camryn Kaehler. They will play vital roles to the Cowgirls' success next season.
