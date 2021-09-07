Hearing from Herd: Breck alum thriving as FCS analyst

In 2010, Sam Herder led the Breckenridge football team with five interceptions during its 10-1 season. Herder interned at Daily News, before becoming the sports editor of the NDSU Spectrum. The football aficionado then became the sports editor of Devils Lake Journal and a content strategist for Spotlight Media. Herder has served as a Senior FCS Football Analyst for HERO Sports for the past three-and-a-half years, a company that’s quickly becoming the news authority for the college football subdivision.
I caught up with Sam for an update on his endeavors in 2021 in this series of 10 questions.
1. Why is FCS football your passion?
FCS is the perfect level of college football to cover. While there are hundreds of national FBS writers, there are only a few that cover the FCS nationally. It’s big-time football, especially at the top, with a lot of pro talent. And the best part about covering the FCS nationally is the access. It isn’t hard to get a head coach or star player on the phone. If I sent an email to Ohio State’s SID trying to get a 1-on-1 interview with the head coach, I wouldn’t even get a response. Plus, the social media engagement with FCS fans is tremendous, and it’s always nice when people engage with your content.
2. How would you describe your position with HERO?
I cover the national FCS landscape, which has 127 teams. Since the subdivision is huge, my main focus is on teams in the playoff picture while also doing my best to have a 500-foot view of all the other teams. My coverage includes articles, hosting the FCS Football Talk podcast, having a Twitter presence with the FCS online community, and I’m fortunate to be able to appear on radio shows and podcasts across the country.
3. What’s the Greatest event you’ve covered if you can pinpoint one?
Being in the press box when NDSU beat Kansas State in 2013 was a surreal moment for me.
4. Any developments with HERO for 2021 you can share?
The website was bought by one of the top online sportsbooks, BetMGM, earlier this year. That was very cool to happen since the website started out as a start-up, then grew over the years to be valued by a giant company like BetMGM.
5. Did the NDSU dynasty affect your passion for FCS?
I do think NDSU having a really good team when I was there (2011-2014 seasons) played a big part in me wanting to cover this level. That led me to pay attention to all of the other good teams across the country. Even if NDSU was just a routine playoff team back then instead of a dynasty, I’d still be doing what I’m doing now. But if NDSU was bad and the games weren’t fun to cover as a student, I don’t know if I’d be as interested in covering the FCS coming out of college.
6. How did COVID-19 affect you as an analyst?
Well, it was certainly a nerve-wracking time when the FCS postponed its fall season to the spring. In the summer of 2020, I wasn’t too sure if I’d be able to hold onto this job with barely any games to cover in the fall. But it all turned out OK. The 2020-21 FCS season was interesting because I spent more of my time and bandwidth trying to keep track of who’s playing, who’s opting out, which games are getting canceled, etc.
7. What does a sports nut like you do outside the work day?
I try to get away from the screen as much as possible, since I spend a lot of time in front of the computer, watching or re-watching FCS games on TV, or checking Twitter on my phone to stay up-to-speed on any news or developments. Working out, swimming, or spending time at a lake are some of my go-to activities.
8. What are some of your favorite memories as a Cowboy?
Beating Holdingford to reach the section championship game in football my senior year is a game that sticks out. And then just in general, the cities trips for basketball and singing Should’ve Been A Cowboy after football wins are special memories.
9. You also write for BetMGM, how intriguing is that?
Online sports betting has grown so dang much in the last few years since it is now legal in whatever states that want to regulate it. BetMGM has a partnership with the NBA, NFL, MLB, and more professional leagues along with professional sports teams. It’s pretty wild to think I’m under that umbrella now. I do some sports betting content for BetMGM’s content site, The Roar, which is somewhat new to me. But how I cover the FCS for HERO Sports hasn’t changed, and it’s more about the players and the matchups rather than the gambling angle.
10. What’s next for Sam?
My hopes and plans are to cover the FCS for a long, long time. We’ll see what this new round of FBS conference realignment brings, how it impacts the FCS, and what the FCS landscape looks like in 10 years. But I have little interest in covering the top level of college football. This niche level has treated me well and I really enjoy having a voice within the subdivision.
