Held stays home, signs with NDSCS basketball

Breckenridge Cowgirls' point guard Jude Held signed her National Letter of Intent Friday, April 23 to play basketball for North Dakota State College of Science for the 2021-22 season. Held is the only local player who will sign with the Wildcats for this upcoming season.
"It's huge for out program," Head Coach Adam Jacobson said. "We haven't had a local kid who can help our program out for a long time here."
Gaining a local player like Held, who was a standout for the Cowgirls this past season, is big for next season when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted hopefully and fans will be allowed to attend games without any limits.
"She's going to not only put fans in seats, but also contribute," he said.
Held will be playing with some of the best freshmen in the country from last season like Ambah Kowcun and Zaraya March, who were named as First Team All-Americans.
"It'll be fun for her, she's going to be playing with some really good players, which I think will make her better," Jacobson said. "Our expectation of her is for her to play as hard as she did in high school."
One word that Jacobson used to describe Held was "tough."
Held is excited to be remain in the Breckenridge-Wahpeton area.
"Staying close to my family and getting to have them in the stands every game is what really sold me. Coach Jacobson and Coach Park Masterson are great people, and they'll make me a really good basketball player and make me a lot better," Held said.
She is excited to meet her new teammates as everyone on the team will be from out of town. Held was impressed with how the team played this past season and that is what helped her decide to remain at home.
The Wildcats will return every starter from this past season, but they will be a much deeper team then they were this past season.
