Kemar Graham (12) extends his arms in celebration after catching an 11-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 25. Graham finished the homecoming win with three catches for 34 yards in what was a precise passing day by quarterback Graedyn Buell. NDSCS hung 50 points on Vermillion Community College in a 50-14 victory.
Ethan John was gone on this 45-yard interception return for a touchdown in Saturday’s 50-14 homecoming win over Vermillion Community College. The freshman from DGF has secured interceptions in back-to-back games.
The North Dakota State College of Science football team has proven it can win regardless of game script. At 5-0, the Wildcats have prevailed in two close contests and shown dominant talent in three other victories. Coach Eric Issendorf’s team lit up the box score Saturday, Sept. 25 in a 50-14 homecoming win over Vermillion Community College, solidifying the ‘Cats No. 3 national ranking two weeks in advance of a home showdown vs. No. 5 Rochester Community & Technical College.
Graedyn Buell dissected the Vermillion defense with 276 passing yards and five touchdowns. Two of those scores went to Marselio Mendez, the other three found the hands of Dayton Smith, Kemar Graham and Brady Borgen.
Mendez was unstoppable for the second straight week, converting four catches into 110 yards. The freshman from Cretin Derham Hall High School in St. Paul, Minnesota, has 367 receiving yards and six touchdowns, torching secondaries to the tune of 16 yards per catch.
Buell has earned the starting job at quarterback by compiling 12 total touchdowns and zero turnovers through four games. The freshman from Cheyenne, Wyoming, has completed 66 percent of his passes for 177.2 yards per game, adding 135 rushing yards to his ledger.
The NDSCS offense has outperformed expectations on a team built around its fast-paced, chaotic defense. Highlighting the defense Saturday was Ethan John, a freshman cornerback from Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minnesota. The 5'10" firecracker came down with a 45-yard pick-six, joining teammate Reggie Morrow in the interception column.
Adam Chudecke, a freshman linebacker from Burnsville, Minnesota, had a big day. The 195-pound athlete recorded five tackles and one and one-half sacks. Deon Barber and William Katchmark also notched a sack, while Jaderian Johnson led the Wildcats with six tackles.
NDSCS ran the ball with nine different players. Backup quarterbacks Jemal Brown and T.J. Owens combined for 10 carries and 51 yards. Ronald Todd ran for 32 yards and a touchdown.
The Wildcats travel to Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. As of press time, NDSCS trails only Dupage and Nassau in the NJCAA Division III rankings.
