“Count it! Count it! Count it! The Cowboys win!”
Rollie Lipp screamed across the crackling airwaves following Ashton Hegge’s buzzer-beating layup in 2015. He was yelling at the referees who gathered by the press table, persuading them to count the shot for Breckenridge.
We’ve been able to count on Lipp during his 32-year career in radio. He had our backs when we couldn’t be there, serving as the Red River Valley’s golden voice at KBMW in Wahpeton.
Now, Lipp leads a different life, more purposeful than his legendary broadcast career. Thirteen-year-old Carter Kava counts on Lipp as his Personal Care Assistant. For years, Kava’s joyous face would peer over the fence separating his house and Lipp’s, greeting the announcer with a daily dose of “Hey neighbor!”
“We’d just strike up a little conversation before I went in the house and that went on for years,” Lipp said. “I’d come home from work, walk out of the garage and Carter would be right there, hanging out in the backyard.”
Kava was born with Williams Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. His mother, Kerri, came by one day and asked Lipp if he’d be interested in becoming Carter’s PCA. Lipp initially decided to sleep on the idea, but woke up with a why-not attitude.
“I thought about it and figured, you know what, we’re gonna hangout. We’ve been good for each other and we have a whole lot of fun," Lipp said.
Kava is affectionately nicknamed “Go Go” because of his ambitious attitude. In contrast, Lipp is a laid back fellow that doesn’t get too excited. It’s the perfect balance needed when spending 9-10 hours a day together, Monday through Friday.
“I like buying candles and he likes blowing them out,” Lipp said with a laugh.
Lipp worked with Harmony Health in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, completing the process to become Carter’s assistant and best buddy. Both individuals have inquisitive attitudes and a quirky sense of humor, which has led them on many adventures together.
Kava’s favorite hobbies include garage sales, thrift shopping, collecting marbles and bouncy balls, and going to the library. His favorite place in the world is the Western Steam Threshers Reunion in Rollag, Minnesota — he loves tractors. The duo also drives by NDSCS to admire the large equipment at the Diesel Technology Center. They are inseparable.
“I don’t like letting Rollie take days off, because I’d just miss him,” Kava said. “When we first met, I realized that since Rollie is my neighbor, we should hangout. We won’t miss a garage sale — not one, not two.”
The relationship plays out like a symphony, one that Kava jams to on his electric keyboard in “Studio Seven” that he and Lipp set up together. It’s equipped with a custom painted keyboard and art crafted by Kava hanging on the walls.
Lipp graduated broadcasting school in 1989 at the since-closed Brown Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He returned home to work at KBMW, occasionally calling games when Gary Rogers wasn’t on the mic. He moved to work in Radio City, Iowa, for about a year. The station he worked at held a big bash at Surf Ballroom in Clear City, the site of Buddy Holly’s last performance — now a national historic landmark.
While Lipp himself is somewhat of a local landmark, Kava is a young buck at Breckenridge High School, where his eagerness is helping him learn valuable skills.
“School has taught me how to use my time wisely and how to use my schedule wisely, too,” Kava said.
Kava’s 14th birthday is right around the corner and he’s looking forward to hosting a party at the Breckenridge Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 2. He invited everyone and their mother, because that’s just the type of guy he is.
“It’s gonna be a doozy,” Lipp said. “It’s just crazy how many people show up (yearly) with pencils, marbles and bouncy balls for Carter’s birthday.”
