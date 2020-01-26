Wahpeton opened their season in Valley City, North Dakota, where they were sent home with a 76-41 beatdown. The Huskies have taken some big steps forward and were right with the Hi-Liners on Friday, Jan. 24 when they came to Wahpeton.
The home team led 49-48 in the final minutes, but Valley City closed the game out with a 7-2 run to secure a 55-51 victory.
“We’ve improved a lot, that’s what it’s about. The full season is trying to get better with each game no matter if you win or lose the game and then hopefully at the end of the season come tournament time you’re playing your best basketball,” Wahpeton coach Brian Watson said. “Still, we have to learn how to win games down the stretch. We were in a position to win, which is what we’re trying to do, but you’ve got to do the right things down the stretch and execute plays to convert on the offensive end.”
Turnovers plagued the Huskies throughout the second half, especially in the final minutes. Four of Wahpeton’s final six possessions ended with turnovers and they gave up 17 points off turnovers
on the night.
“We have to be able to take care of the ball and execute,” Watson said. “We need to be a little more productive down the stretch.”
Valley City had the clear size advantage and the Hi-Liners used that to their advantage to win the rebound battle 38-25. Eleven of them were offensive boards.
“It’s a tough chore for us to try to box some of those girls out. We were in zone, which is difficult to box out in the zone,” Watson said. “Then we went mostly man and you’ve really got to make an effort to put a body on them and hold them off so they don’t get the rebound. We did OK in stretches, but in crucial times it hurt us.”
The Huskies gave up a big run in the opening half, but answered with one of their one own. Jordyn Kahler had a big hand in that, taking over the game on multiple occasions. The senior ended the night with 23 points, 11 rebounds and half a dozen steals.
“It’s a game of runs and we’ve got to be able to have our own runs. We were able to stay within ourselves and not trying to get it all back at once,” Watson said. “We were down by 10 and we were able to close that lead and play some good defense. We started being more aggressive on offense and attacking the basket. We just have to do that when it counts late down the stretch.”
Wahpeton (2-9) takes on Breckenridge at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Blikre Activity Center. The Huskies haven’t lost to the Cowgirls since 2012.
“We’re going to have to go get some rest and get ready for a big one,” Watson said. “Even though it’s not a conference game, it’s a big one for our girls.”
