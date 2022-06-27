Hiedeman and Yaggie do it all in Breckenridge sweep of Dent

Opposing pitchers are looking to brush Cooper Yaggie away from the plate because he's crushing everything in the zone. Saturday's home run vs. Dent boosted his slugging percentage to a healthy .656. Yaggie leads the Breckenridge Bucks in RBIs (14), runs (13) and walks (11).
The Breckenridge Bucks remain perfect in Countryside League play after defeating Dent on the road Saturday, June 25, by scores of 14-1 and 7-0. Dent’s lone run came in the third inning of game one when the Bucks made back-to-back errors.
Jack Hiedeman and Cooper Yaggie each had strong performances on the mound. Hiedeman threw a six-inning complete-game, striking out eight and allowing two hits. In game two, Yaggie tossed a seven-inning complete-game, striking out eight and giving up one hit.
Yaggie led the offense in the opener, tallying three hits and the team’s first-ever home run. Hiedeman, Chris Nieto, Sam Ovsak and Jace Hegge all had two hits in game one and all nine starters recorded at least one hit.
In game two, the offense was led by Hiedeman picking up four hits in four at bats, including a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored. The Bucks were only able to muster seven hits in the nightcap. Jeremy Stack picked up one hit, walked twice and scored two runs.
Overall, the Bucks pitched great and hit the ball well. They are off until Saturday, July 2, when they host a doubleheader vs. the Fergus Falls Hurricanes. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Cowboy Field in Breckenridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.