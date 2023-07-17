Hiedeman homers in Bucks loss
Gavin Snyder chases a Raildog caught in a rundown to record the out. Snyder also doubled at the plate in Sunday's game.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

The Breckenridge Bucks amateur baseball team hosted the Dilworth Raildogs Sunday, July 16 at Cowboy Field. Breckenridge fell behind 5-0 in the early going and lost by a final score of 6-3. The Bucks (7-5) provided plenty of highlights for a decent sized crowd, as vehicles filled the fence lines and the bleachers welcomed a big audience for both teams.

Jack Hiedeman (right) crosses home plate after crushing a deep homer in Sunday’s 6-3 loss to the Dilworth Raildogs. Hiedeman is met by Bucks outfielder Brayden Wahl.

Jack Hiedeman added to his gaudy offensive numbers with a solo home run to left center field, his first of the season. Hiedeman raised his batting average to .517 with a 2-for-3 performance. Hiedeman’s biggest highlight, however, came on the defensive side, when the third baseman made a difficult play and fired across the diamond in the top of the ninth inning.

Bucks pitcher Hunter Wamre was tagged with a tough-luck loss Sunday, as a trio of errors did him in. 


