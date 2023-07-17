Hiedeman homers in Bucks loss

The Breckenridge Bucks amateur baseball team hosted the Dilworth Raildogs Sunday, July 16 at Cowboy Field. Breckenridge fell behind 5-0 in the early going and lost by a final score of 6-3. The Bucks (7-5) provided plenty of highlights for a decent sized crowd, as vehicles filled the fence lines and the bleachers welcomed a big audience for both teams.
Jack Hiedeman added to his gaudy offensive numbers with a solo home run to left center field, his first of the season. Hiedeman raised his batting average to .517 with a 2-for-3 performance. Hiedeman’s biggest highlight, however, came on the defensive side, when the third baseman made a difficult play and fired across the diamond in the top of the ninth inning.
“There were guys on second and third with two outs and they hit a rocket down the third base line,” Bucks head coach Kevin Hiedeman said. “The ball went over the bag and hooked into foul territory. Jack made a diving stop and threw it from his knee. Austin Ramos fielded it on a bounce into the runner — there was a collision — and Austin hung onto the ball for the third out of the inning.”
Ramos was also key at the plate, batting 3-for-5 to lead the Bucks in hits. Cam Nieto and Jeremy Stack had two hits each, while Collin Roberts delivered a big RBI as a pinch hitter.
Hunter Wamre started on the mound for Breckenridge. The righty went four innings, allowing seven hits and one earned run. Three errors in the field ran his pitch count to 68, forcing Breckenridge to call on Mitch Porter for long relief. Porter pitched five strong innings, scattering five hits and three walks while striking out six. He allowed one unearned run.
Andy Puoliauio tossed a 129-pitch complete game for Dilworth. The quirky right-hander worked around 13 hits, allowing three earned runs. He walked one and struck out eight.