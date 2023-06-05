Historic Huskies earn highest finish at state

Never-before-seen videos from the 2023 spring baseball season.

WEST FARGO — Here’s the high school enrollment of teams the Wahpeton Huskies beat during the 2023 baseball playoffs — West Fargo Sheyenne (1,561), West Fargo High (1,437), Bismarck Legacy (1,385), Fargo North (1,001) and Jamestown (743). Wahpeton enrolls 393 students.

Despite being the little fish in a big pond, Wahpeton showed its baseball experience Saturday, June 3, defeating Jamestown, 6-3, in the third place game of the Class A State Tournament at Young Field. The victory marked the highest state placing for the Huskies program in school history.

Caden Hockert pitched a complete game in his final high school outing.
Wahpeton head coach Andrew Lunsetter was named NDHSCA-Subway Coach of the Year for Class A baseball in the state of North Dakota. Lunsetter and the Huskies had the lowest enrollment of any school in the tournament.


