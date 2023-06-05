Historic Huskies earn highest finish at state

For the first time in program history, Wahpeton finished third at the NDHSAA Class A Baseball State Tournament at Young Field in West Fargo. Wahpeton ended the spring season 16-7 overall. Back from left: Nick Langenwalter, Cooper Klosterman, Josh Beyer, Riley Thimjon, Jayden King and Braxton Pauly. Front from left: Skyler Bladow, Keeghan Lynch, Myles Hinkley, Jackson Fliflet, Caden Hockert, Gavin Schroeder, Caden Kappes, Josiah Hofman and Jack Rittenour.
Wahpeton head coach Andrew Lunsetter was named NDHSCA-Subway Coach of the Year for Class A baseball in the state of North Dakota. Lunsetter and the Huskies had the lowest enrollment of any school in the tournament.
Courtesy Madison Nelson-Gira
Wahpeton assistant coach Will Uhlich rides off into the sunset after guiding the Huskies to the best spring baseball season in school history.
WEST FARGO — Here’s the high school enrollment of teams the Wahpeton Huskies beat during the 2023 baseball playoffs — West Fargo Sheyenne (1,561), West Fargo High (1,437), Bismarck Legacy (1,385), Fargo North (1,001) and Jamestown (743). Wahpeton enrolls 393 students.
Despite being the little fish in a big pond, Wahpeton showed its baseball experience Saturday, June 3, defeating Jamestown, 6-3, in the third place game of the Class A State Tournament at Young Field. The victory marked the highest state placing for the Huskies program in school history.
Caden Hockert hurled a gem on the mound. The Wahpeton senior went the distance, holding the Blue Jays to four hits and three walks while striking out five batters. Hockert did not allow an earned run, improving his season record to a perfect 4-0.
Wahpeton broke it open in the third, when Jack Rittenour and Caden Kappes singled and Gavin Schroeder loaded the bases via hit-by-pitch. Jayden King crushed a bases-clearing double to left field to open the scoring. Riley Thimjon put the ball in play and reached on an error to score King and give the Huskies a 4-0 lead.
The Huskies tacked on two more in the fifth. Schroeder walked to start the inning, then King moved him into scoring position by reaching on an error. Thimjon made it hurt, plating his second RBI on a ground ball single to left. Josiah Hofman did his job by scoring Thimjon on a ground out to third, stretching the lead to 6-0.
Ethan Gall doubled to lead off the Blue Jays sixth. An error allowed Jamestown to put two runs on the board. Another error in the seventh resulted in a third run for Jamestown, but Hockert hunkered down to strike out the final batter and put the cherry on top of a fantastic season for a Huskies team that was picked to finish sixth in the EDC preseason poll.
Following Saturday’s victory, Wahpeton head coach Andrew Lunsetter was named Coach of the Year for North Dakota Class A baseball. Lunsetter led Wahpeton to a runner-up finish in the EDC tournament last season and secured its first-ever EDC title in 2023. Huskies assistant coach Will Uhlich will be greatly missed by the program, as the veteran coach decided to call it a career following the high school season. Uhlich will spend the summer watching his son Tori compete on the Wahpeton American Legion Post 20 team.
