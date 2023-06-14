Hockert hurls no-hitter, strikes out 10
Caden Hockert stunned the West Fargo Vets on Tuesday by tossing a no-hitter.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

WEST FARGO — Wahpeton Post 20 pitcher Caden Hockert had electric stuff Tuesday, June 13 at Young Field, tossing his first career no-hitter in a 7-1 win vs. the West Fargo Vets. Hockert walked three batters and piled up 10 strikeouts, as 66 of his 104 pitches found the strike zone in an overpowering start.

The only run allowed was unearned, as Hockert improved to 2-0 with a perfect ERA this summer. The righty has won six straight dating back to the start of spring baseball.

Wahpeton center fielder Tori Uhlich (center) moved up to the No. 2 spot in the batting order Tuesday and reached base five times, racking up three runs and seven steals.


