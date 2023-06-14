Hockert hurls no-hitter, strikes out 10

WEST FARGO — Wahpeton Post 20 pitcher Caden Hockert had electric stuff Tuesday, June 13 at Young Field, tossing his first career no-hitter in a 7-1 win vs. the West Fargo Vets. Hockert walked three batters and piled up 10 strikeouts, as 66 of his 104 pitches found the strike zone in an overpowering start.
The only run allowed was unearned, as Hockert improved to 2-0 with a perfect ERA this summer. The righty has won six straight dating back to the start of spring baseball.
Caden Kappes led off the game with a double, and following a pair of walks, Jayden King lifted a three-run homer over the center field wall, his second of the season, as Wahpeton grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
Kappes added a pair of RBIs and Jackson Fliflet supplied a double and one RBI in the league win. Jack Rittenour walked twice and scored twice, while Tori Uhlich walked twice and crossed the plate once.
In the nightcap, Wahpeton toppled the Vets by a score of 14-2, as Braxton Pauly delivered an efficient six innings on the mound. Pauly held West Fargo to one earned run on five hits, three walks and three strikeouts, throwing first-pitch strikes to over half the batters he faced.
Post 20 peppered the field with 13 hits, led by two hits each from Kappes, Uhlich, Hofman and Riley Thimjon. Hofman doubled and Fliflet tripled in the blowout win.
The Vets had no answer for Wahpeton on the bases, as Uhlich zipped around the diamond to steal five bases. Kappes swiped three bags and Schroeder added a pair of steals.
Wahpeton (6-2) hosted a key doubleheader vs. Casselton on Wednesday to begin a busy slate, coverage of the games will publish in the weekend edition with player and coach interviews.
Post 20 will host the West Fargo Aces in a Friday matinee at noon and 2 p.m., before departing for the Battle of Omaha in Nebraska, held June 19-21. Daily News will have in-person coverage of the Omaha tournament.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.