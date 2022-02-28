Hockert, Manock lay blueprint for future in loss

The Wahpeton Huskies boys basketball team didn’t go down without a fight Saturday, Feb. 26 in a 65-59 loss at Fargo South in the Eastern Dakota Conference play-in game. Caden Hockert scored a game-high 25 points on 6-of-13 shooting from downtown, while Ethan Manock played up in the clouds to lead all players with 20 rebounds.
“Another fantastic performance by Caden Hockert led us back from a 15-point deficit in the first half to take the lead in the second half,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “He had a Fargo South defender locked onto him the entire game and he did a great job working through contact and getting open. His shot-making ability has been a bright spot for us all year and to score 25 with the quickness that Fargo South defenders have says a lot about his determination and ability.”
Manock was a magnet on the glass, recording his second 20-rebound performance in the past 10 days. The forward with a 40-inch vertical finishes with season averages of 11.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. Saturday’s performance was a glimpse into Manock’s all-around potential, as the junior added eight points and five assists to his ledger.
“In 30-plus years of coaching, I’ve never seen the rebounding performances by a player that Ethan has shown over the final month of this season,” Ralph said. “In my opinion, it’s easier to score 10 points than it is to get 10 rebounds. His 20-rebound performance Saturday was a huge reason that we were able to stay in the game. We were getting defensive stops, but weren’t able to capitalize offensively early in the game and his rebounding kept us in it.”
Jayden King continued his offensive evolution, scoring 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting. King connected on 10 of 11 shots in his final two appearances of the season.
“Jayden got his first start of the year and made the best of the opportunity,” Ralph said. “He scored all of his points around the basket and grabbed eight big rebounds. Unfortunately, he was in foul trouble and we really missed his offensive production when he wasn’t in the game.”
Caden Kappes recorded five points and four assists from his point guard position. Riley Thimjon scored five points and Jackson Clooten added three points and three rebounds. Wahpeton ends the 2021-22 season with a 4-18 record.
“Unfortunately, our season is over. However, we’ve got all of our scoring and rebounding returning next year and that’s definitely encouraging as we head into this offseason,” Ralph said.
