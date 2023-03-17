Hoerer signs to play hockey at Bethel University

Wahpeton High School senior Alison Hoerer signed her letter of intent Friday, March 17, to continue her hockey career at NCAA DIII Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota.
"I really felt welcomed by the whole community. The coach was so welcoming and I think he really fits the way that I wanna play hockey," Hoerer said. "The school was a perfect fit with my faith and the academics that I want to pursue."
Hoerer is coming off a solid season with the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades in which she tallied 22 points, scoring eight goals and handing out 14 assists. The defenseman impressed by pestering puck handlers between the blue lines, showing exactly the type of drive it takes to play at the next level. Hoerer routinely won battles up against the boards, and was heralded by Blades head coach Mykenzie Broadland for mentoring a young roster of skaters.
Bethel is a relatively small school, something Hoerer believes will make the transition from the MSHSL to the NCAA an easier one.
"It was a beautiful campus and it wasn't so big, so I didn't have to worry about anything," Hoerer said.
Prior to commencing her college hockey career, Hoerer will compete on the Wahpeton track and field team this spring. The runner will participate in her usual events, the 400-meter dash and the 4x400 relay, while adding the shot put to her resume as a new endeavor.