Hoerer signs to play hockey at Bethel University
Alison Hoerer signs her letter of intent to play hockey at Bethel University. Hoerer is pictured with her parents Heather Mumm and Chuck Hoerer.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Wahpeton High School senior Alison Hoerer signed her letter of intent Friday, March 17, to continue her hockey career at NCAA DIII Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"I really felt welcomed by the whole community. The coach was so welcoming and I think he really fits the way that I wanna play hockey," Hoerer said. "The school was a perfect fit with my faith and the academics that I want to pursue."

Alison Hoerer breaks free across center ice during a 2023 Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades hockey game at Stern Sports Arena.
Alison Hoerer proudly wears her Bethel Royals sweatshirt.


