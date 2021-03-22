Hollenbeck's double-double helps Wildcats dominate Mystics

The North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) had a great afternoon Saturday, March, 20 when they defeated the Bismarck State Mystics 84-64.
This looked like a Wildcat team that we saw at the beginning of the season. they went back to form when they needed to most. The Wildcats have been great at getting off to fast starts at home this season, and that's what they did when they went into halftime with a 12 point lead.
NDSCS needed Khari Broadway to deliver and he did that in a crucial way. He totaled 25 points on 10-12 shooting, and added seven assists. Connor Hollenbeck had 12 points, which were all in the first half, 11 rebounds along with three steals. He has been consistently in the rotation for the Wildcats this season contributing however he can on both ends of the court.
"I gotta thank my teammates," Hollenbeck said. "They make my life a lot easier for me. They allowed me to open up the court and rebound and make plays. It felt good to get out there, especially in front of the home crowd."
Hollenbeck will be an x-factor headed into the postseason. If the Wildcats can get energy off their bench, he will be the main reason why. The Wildcats conclude the regular season with their last conference game at United Tribe Technical College Thursday, March 25 and they'll conclude the regular season at home with Dakota County Technical College Saturday, March 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.