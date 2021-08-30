The North Dakota State College of Science football team battled five lead changes against Mesabi Range Community and Technical College on Saturday, Aug. 28, clinching a 23-22 win with two minutes remaining after Daemon Gibbons intercepted the Norsemen on the NDSCS goal line.
“We pulled Daemon out of the blue, he’s just a kid that’s ready to play — the next man up,” NDSCS Head Coach Eric Issendorf said. “That kid moved from slot, to corner and then to safety. He had three days of work and we just trusted him and knew he could make plays.”
Niles Williams recovered a fumble at the Norsemen 10-yard line, setting up the deciding drive for the Wildcats. Running back Nate McCallum punched the ball in on fourth-and-goal from the one, lifting the ‘Cats to victory in the season opener.
Gibbons’ 99-yard touchdown return on his late interception was negated by a chop block. On the ensuing possession, a banged up T.J. Owens ran for a first down on a designed quarterback rush and stumbled to his feet to keep the clock moving.
Owens led the Wildcat attack with 97 rushing yards. He scored the game’s first touchdown on a QB keeper, breaking a tackle and bouncing outside for a 21-yard gain. Owens lunged past the pylon on the play, while taking a big hit in the end zone.
“We love his leadership. He was a little dinged up on Thursday so we gave him a day off. When he steps on the field, he just commands that respect,” Issendorf said. “He’s also unselfish. Brayden (Bueller) and Jamel (Brown) got in (at quarterback) and there was no pouting, it was just being the next man up. When T.J. gets called, he's always ready to go.”
Mesabi Range took its first lead at 7-6, when Dyshaun Brooks floated a 13-yard touchdown pass to an uncovered Aundreus Griffin at the end of the first quarter. Brooks found Griffin again early in the second quarter as the Norsemen jumped ahead 14-6.
NDSCS clapped back with a pinpoint punt off the foot of Nikolas Huhchack, which stranded the Norsemen at their own goal line. Mesabi Range opted to run it up the gut, but Sylvester Ware IV burst through the line and stuffed the ball carrier for a safety, cutting the Norsemen lead to 14-8.
Tempers flared in a grinding game at the line of scrimmage. When it appeared Mesabi Range had stopped the Wildcats on third down, a Norseman was ejected for landing a punch on a Wildcat lineman after the whistle, setting up a 36-yard Huhchak field goal which cut the Mesabi Range lead to 14-11 at halftime.
NDSCS started the second half with an errant snap to its punter, Huhchak, who chased the football down and kicked it out of the end zone for a safety. The Wildcats refocused and grabbed the lead at 17-16 when Buell rolled left and found 6-foot, 4-inch 265-pound tight end Antoine Jackson for a short touchdown.
Buell was part of a three-headed monster under center along with Owens and Brown.
“We have a deep quarterback room. We wanted to make sure that everybody got some opportunities so we can evaluate and assess them,” Issendorf said. “We’re comfortable and we have trust in all three.”
NDSCS recovered four Norsemen fumbles and appeared to wear on its opponent as the game stretched into the fourth quarter. The Wildcats came up with three red zone stops, none bigger than Gibbons' game-sealing interception.
“We’re never comfortable in the red zone, but we’re always ready for the challenge,” Issendorf said. “Our defense is pretty outstanding. We play with a lot of speed. We’re ready and we kind of hang our hat on that, which leads to our success on special teams and offense.”
Issendorf had a message for his team after the game.
“It doesn’t matter if you win by one or 50,” he said.
