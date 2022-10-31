Home Sweet Dome
The Breckenridge Cowboys are a senior-dominated football team hoping to punch its ticket to the Class 1A State Tournament to be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. — No arbitrary seedings or rankings could prepare New York Mills for the type of dominant Breckenridge team they faced Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Section 6A semifinals. The Cowboys avenged last season’s 32-0 championship loss with a 21-0 road win. Following its fifth road victory of the year, Breckenridge will call the Fargodome home Friday, Nov. 4, in a battle royale vs. Otter Tail Central. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The Eagles (8-2) came into the contest as the section’s top seed, ranked No. 7 in the state in the latest Associated Press poll. Breckenridge (7-3) was seeded fifth and absent from the rankings. The game wasn’t played on paper, however, it was played on a football field — a place where the Cowboy defense hasn’t allowed a point in eight quarters.

Paul Armitage (33) hits the edge behind solid blocks by Cowboy teammates Alex Sanchez (13) and Gavin Pederson (15). Armitage has posted a team-high 257 yards rushing in the playoffs, providing a sophomore spark for Breckenridge.
Bailey Evans (left) celebrates with a fired up David Erlandson after Erlandson breaks up a pass in the fourth quarter.


Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 