Home Sweet Dome

Paul Armitage (33) hits the edge behind solid blocks by Cowboy teammates Alex Sanchez (13) and Gavin Pederson (15). Armitage has posted a team-high 257 yards rushing in the playoffs, providing a sophomore spark for Breckenridge.
NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. — No arbitrary seedings or rankings could prepare New York Mills for the type of dominant Breckenridge team they faced Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Section 6A semifinals. The Cowboys avenged last season’s 32-0 championship loss with a 21-0 road win. Following its fifth road victory of the year, Breckenridge will call the Fargodome home Friday, Nov. 4, in a battle royale vs. Otter Tail Central. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
The Eagles (8-2) came into the contest as the section’s top seed, ranked No. 7 in the state in the latest Associated Press poll. Breckenridge (7-3) was seeded fifth and absent from the rankings. The game wasn’t played on paper, however, it was played on a football field — a place where the Cowboy defense hasn’t allowed a point in eight quarters.
“We’ve had some guys step up when we’ve lost some guys throughout the season,” Breckenridge Head Coach Chad Fredericksen said. “We’ve had some young guys step up and just play fantastic. That’s what it takes to be in the spot we’re at. We had a goal before the season to get ourselves into the championship and now we’re here.”
Sophomore running back Paul Armitage took 15 carries for 124 yards and a late touchdown, giving him back-to-back games over the century mark. Alex Sanchez handled a dozen carries for 84 yards. Gavin Pederson carried the rock 15 times for 72 yards and one score. The Cowboys offensive line repeatedly pancaked Mills. Breckenridge was aggressive on fourth down, going 4-for-4 by running the football behind the hogs in the trenches.
“We were all-in. Our offensive line has been playing phenomenal and that’s where we hang our hat,” Fredericksen said.
The Cowboys found their footing on the second offensive possession, featuring a healthy diet of Sanchez through the air and on the ground. Armitage broke off a 32-yard run into Eagles territory, as Breckenridge inched its way into the red zone. After standing tall for three downs, the Eagles couldn’t stop a strong push from the line on fourth-and-goal, carrying the weight of Pederson into the end zone. Breckenridge took a 7-0 lead with less than four minutes left in the opening quarter.
It was a guessing game for Mills when it came to who would take the handoff. By the time they sniffed out the play, Breckenridge was moving the chains. The Cowboy backfield has seen Nieto, Pederson, Sanchez, Armitage, Alex Martel and David Erlandson carry the football at important junctures of games this season. The unselfish committee has churned out 630 yards rushing across two playoff wins.
“Martel gets in there for me every once in a while, keeps me fresh. Petey and Paul run the ball super hard, that gives me breaks. I block for them, they block for me and we go score touchdowns,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez dropped a would-be touchdown early in the game. He quickly reset his mental compass and remained an integral part of the Breckenridge game plan.
“After that one, you just gotta keep your head up,” Sanchez said. “I knew I could’ve caught that ball, but I knew there was another one coming for me. There was a four-yard dig that I came back for, I caught that one — put us right next to the sticks — and we got the first down. You just gotta work on the next play.”
Early in the second quarter, the Cowboys faced fourth-and-8 near midfield. Quarterback Bailey Evans scrambled past the down marker. Pederson kept the drive alive once again on fourth-and-2, setting up a 6-yard scramble score by Evans. The junior shook a tackler from his legs and absorbed a hit by two defenders while crossing the goal line. Evans stayed in the game to kick the PAT and make it 14-0 with three minutes remaining in the half.
“I felt him kinda get my legs and at that point I was just gonna take it,” Evans said.
Evans’ monumental growth from game manager to playmaker has been a revelation for a Breckenridge offense averaging 32 points per game.
“I feel like I’ve improved a lot and I’m just more comfortable with everything,” He said.
Mills made a push before halftime, converting on fourth-and-2 near midfield. Jaxson Riggs intercepted a deep ball two plays later to give Breckenridge possession at its own 20. The Cowboys ran the clock down, heading to the locker room up 14-0. Riggs started the second half by recovering a fumble on fourth down, continuing to impress as a freshman.
“Our guys have grown tremendously. Our young guys have learned a lot,” Fredericksen said. “They are continuing to pick up and understand things and we can still continue to get better. Hats off to all of our guys on the way they played today.”
Despite sputtering on offense, hope remained for the Eagles, trailing by only two scores in the third quarter. They plunged forward on fourth-and-2, right into the gigantic grasp of Dallen Ernst. The defensive tackle was seen shaking his right arm in pain before the play, but quickly locked into his stance on the important down. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound senior only needed one arm to stop the drive.
“I just ripped in with my left (arm). I was able to wrap him up at the legs, luckily,” Ernst said.
Austin Drewlow and Erlandson prevented completions on second and third down in the final quarter. Erlandson was unable to get his head turned around, but timed the pass perfectly, deflecting the football away to force a punt. Armitage raced 35 yards for a touchdown on fourth-and-4 to put Breckenridge up for good, 21-0.
Landon Blaufuss accidentally whiffed on the ensuing kickoff. Alex Tschakert alertly followed the dribbler 10 yards and jumped on it to recover the fortuitous onside and seal the outcome.
Breckenridge is carrying a boatload of confidence into Friday’s championship game against the Bulldogs, who defeated the Cowboys 28-27 in the season opener. Breckenridge has eliminated the Bulldogs from playoffs two years in a row, setting the stage for a bitter rivalry between the Highway 210 foes.
Breckenridge Assistant Coach Jordan Christensen has been hyping up his team all season long. Following the win over Mills, players could be heard asking Christensen “Where’s the juice?” The defensive-minded coach responded, “We are the juice.”
