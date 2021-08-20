The Wahpeton girls golf team scored its best finish of the season Thursday, Aug. 19 at its home course, taking fourth place in an Eastern Dakota Conference field of 10 teams. Anaka Lysne navigated the Bois De Sioux beautifully for an 18-hole score of 77, good for second place among all golfers. Despite temperatures in the upper 80s and winds reaching 20 miles per hour, Wahpeton continued to show they belong near the conference’s top tier.
“I think we have a shot at finishing top-three in the conference, I really do,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “Davies and Shanley are clearly the two best teams. For us, we’re shooting for (Grand Forks) Red River and I think (Fargo) South is in that mix. We just have to play better one through six.”
Fresh off an eighth-place showing on the Minnesota PGA Junior Tour, Lysne continued to shoot straight and minimize mistakes on her home course. Lysne’s impressive scores have anchored a Wahpeton team with multiple young and improving golfers. Lysne is sporting an 80.3 average across three events, fourth-best in the EDC with two runner-up finishes on her record.
“She’s definitely one of the top 10 golfers in the state,” Ralph said. “She’s become more consistent with her swing, it just repeats. When she is a little off, she can manage it, knows what to do and doesn’t get flustered by a bad shot.”
Lysne’s worst outing came at the East/West meet in Jamestown, North Dakota, where she was still able to record an 84 on the strength of her consistent approach.
“She played poorly at Jamestown,” Ralph said. “She felt like maybe she didn’t even know where her ball was going at times and she still shot an 84. That’s just progression, that experience factor.”
Following a 102 round at Jamestown, McKena Koolmo whittled her way to a 91 on Thursday. She shook off a pair of triple bogeys to finish second place among the Wahpeton roster in an encouraging performance.
“McKena’s first couple rounds when she’s over 100, she’s making some eights and nines, and those just sabotage your round,” Ralph said. “Other than a triple bogey on the front and back, she’s playing bogey golf and that’s where we need her to be. If she can shoot 91 every week that’s going to make us pretty tough.”
Halle Miller and Scout Woods scored 94 and 95, respectively, and London Nordick rounded out the top five with a 99. Nordick was competing as a junior varsity reserve, so breaking the century mark was extra sweet in the scorching heat.
“That’s like the stepping stone towards playing better — you break 100 and then 90. It was good to see London do that,” Ralph said. “She really had a rough start to the day, having a hard time trying to make a bogey even. She started rough on the back then really played well on the front. It’s another piece of depth that’s going to make us stronger, the competition between our girls.”
With three meets under its belt, Wahpeton has finished in the top five twice and continues to set sights on the upper echelon of the EDC.
