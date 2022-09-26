Homecoming Heroes: Wahpeton saves season with 14-13 win over No. 1 Jamestown
Buy Now

Wahpeton shook the state of North Dakota high school football on Friday, Sept. 23, handing top-ranked Jamestown its first loss of the season. The Huskies held the Blue Jays scoreless in the second half. Beau Arenstein (6) presses his forearm into the neck of a Blue Jay lineman, Riley Thimjon (54) tackles Joshua Robertson in the backfield.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Story Highlights

WAHPETON (3-2) - 14

PASSING

Beau Arenstein - 17/21, 167 YDS, TD

RUSHING

Treyton Mauch - 13 ATT, 93 YDS

Beau Arenstein - 24 ATT, 31 YDS, TD

RECEIVING

Caden Kappes - 12 REC, 112 YDS, TD, 2-PT CONV

Treyton Mauch - 4 REC, 49 YDS

Jackson Clooten - REC, 6 YDS

DEFENSE

Caden Kappes - 7 TKL, 6 SOLO

Jacob Berndt - 5 TKL, 5 SOLO

Beau Arenstein - 3.5 TKL, 2 SOLO, 0.5 SACK

Treyton Mauch - 3.5 TKL, 0.5 SACK, 1.5 TFL, INT

Jackson Clooten - 3 TKL, 2 SOLO, 0.5 SACK

Nick Langenwalter - 3 TKL, 3 SOLO

Riley Thimjon - 3 TKL, 2 SOLO

Omar Martinez - 2.5 TKL,  2 SOLO, 0.5 TFL

Logan Schwartz - 2 TKL, SOLO, 0.5 SACK, TFL

Jackson DeVries - 2 TKL, 2 SOLO, INT 

 

NO. 1 JAMESTOWN (4-1) - 13

PASSING

Payton Hochhalter - 14/27, 161 YDS, TD, 2 INT

RUSHING

Joshua Robertson - 14 ATT, 79 YDS

Payton Hochhalter  - 7 ATT, 20 YDS

Tyson Jorissen - 2 ATT, 5 YDS, TD

RECEIVING

Tyson Jorissen - 9 REC, 117 YDS

Jackson Walters - 3 REC, 23 YDS, TD

Nathaniel Walz - REC, 18 YDS

Noah Meissner - REC, 3 YDS

DEFENSIVE STATS NOT AVAILABLE

 

NEXT UP FOR WAHPETON

9/30 - @ NO. 5 VALLEY CITY

10/7 - @ NO. 4 FARGO SOUTH

NEXT UP FOR JAMESTOWN

9/30 - VS. DICKINSON

10/7 - @ NO. 5 VALLEY CITY

It all started Friday, Sept. 23, when Wahpeton High School raised the roof, throwing an insane homecoming pep rally. The decibel levels were deafening, an aura of invincibility circulated throughout the gymnasium, as the Huskies prepared for an evening football game vs. No. 1-ranked, defending 11A State Champion Jamestown.

Homecoming Heroes: Wahpeton saves season with 14-13 win over No. 1 Jamestown
Buy Now

Wahpeton went into Friday's homecoming football game believing it could win after a rowdy afternoon pep rally set the tone. 

Heading into the week, undefeated Jamestown received 17 of 19 first place votes in the statewide polls. Wahpeton, sitting at 2-2, did not receive a single vote. I’d reckon a number of reporters reached for the whiteout Friday, rewording their weekend headlines after the Huskies shocked the Blue Jays in a thrilling 14-13 homecoming victory at Frank Vertin Field.

Homecoming Heroes: Wahpeton saves season with 14-13 win over No. 1 Jamestown
Buy Now

Jackson DeVries came down with an interception in the end zone to stop a potential 90-yard, game-winning drive for the Blue Jays.
Homecoming Heroes: Wahpeton saves season with 14-13 win over No. 1 Jamestown
Buy Now

Caden Kappes shares some choice words with Jamestown’s Noah Meissner after forcing him out of bounds. Wahpeton Assistant Coach Patrick Gulan steps in to make sure calmer heads prevail.


Tags

Load comments