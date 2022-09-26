Homecoming Heroes: Wahpeton saves season with 14-13 win over No. 1 Jamestown

It all started Friday, Sept. 23, when Wahpeton High School raised the roof, throwing an insane homecoming pep rally. The decibel levels were deafening, an aura of invincibility circulated throughout the gymnasium, as the Huskies prepared for an evening football game vs. No. 1-ranked, defending 11A State Champion Jamestown.
Heading into the week, undefeated Jamestown received 17 of 19 first place votes in the statewide polls. Wahpeton, sitting at 2-2, did not receive a single vote. I’d reckon a number of reporters reached for the whiteout Friday, rewording their weekend headlines after the Huskies shocked the Blue Jays in a thrilling 14-13 homecoming victory at Frank Vertin Field.
The victory felt like a defining moment for a Wahpeton program that has risen from the Eastern Dakota Conference ashes over the past two seasons.
“All that hard work we’ve done for the last four years — my staff, myself, the previous staff, especially these seniors that were freshmen on the first team I took over — it’s kind of a climactic win,” Huskies Head Coach Wade Gilbertson said. “We understand now that we can play with anybody in the state if we play our best ... if we play with heart. I told the guys, ‘Let’s find that six inches between the breast bone and the backbone and let’s play with it tonight.’ They played their hearts out and laid it on the line for each other, for their school, for homecoming, for the alumni — I can’t say enough about how proud I am of the whole school.”
Jamestown turned Wahpeton over on downs at the Blue Jays 10, setting up one final drive with 1:04 remaining on the scoreboard. Payton Hochhalter picked the Huskies apart with a series of short passes as the defense dropped back to prevent any big plays. The senior quarterback hurdled over Treyton Mauch for a 10-yard gain, before breaking free from a potential Riley Thimjon sack and finding Mason Walters up the sideline. Walters rumbled down to the Huskies 6 with 12 seconds remaining.
After a false start penalty moved Jamestown back to the 11, Hochhalter rolled left and fired to the back corner of the end zone. As the football spiraled towards the hands of Preston Gall, sophomore Jackson DeVries jumped the route and intercepted the pass, stopping a freight train of Jamestown momentum dead in its tracks and giving Wahpeton its first two-game win streak of the season. DeVries disappeared behind a pack of Huskies who rushed to congratulate the homecoming hero.
Jamestown Down! Wahpeton knocks off No. 1 on homecoming night. Wow. Jackson DeVries with an INT in the back of the end zone to seal the 14-13 win. Huskies improve to 3-2, Blue Jays now 4-1. @edcscores @WHSHuskies @wahpeton pic.twitter.com/7eSPbCZbNr— Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News Sports (@WahpSports) September 24, 2022
“I don’t really know what I was thinking right after the play. Obviously it felt good, but it’s hard to put into words,” DeVries said. “We were in man (coverage), so I knew I had to stay on my guy. There wasn’t much room on the outside, so I figured he’d have to come inside a little. I got to the right spot and the quarterback threw it right to me.”
Senior defensive back Jacob Berndt had a pass breakup deep down the field in the third quarter. The play was huge with Jamestown leading 13-6. Mauch, a sophomore, secured his third interception of the season with a diving grab at the 10-minute mark of the fourth quarter. The veteran presence of Berndt added to the strong secondary play of Mauch, DeVries and Omar Martinez.
“We can’t sit back and think about how young we are or be nervous about it,” Gilbertson said. “We gotta coach ‘em up to the best of our ability and say, ‘Let’s go make plays.’ Jamestown can throw it and they have athletes running around all over the place. We didn’t have as many athletes as them, we just had more heart tonight.”
Prior to Friday’s game-sealing interception, DeVries caught a touchdown in a week four win at West Fargo Horace. He’s one of many up-and-coming Huskies with sure hands on both sides of the football.
“We had all the faith in the world in our young secondary to get it done. We thought we were gonna win all the way down to the end,” Gilbertson said. “Jackson is growing up right before our eyes. He’s somebody who’s never gotten a lot of varsity experience and he made a really big play there. He can be a hell of a football player and he is one right now. He’s only getting better. Jackson is somebody that goes about his business, shows up to work hard every single day, and it paid off for him tonight.”
Wahpeton fell behind early. Hochhalter took a snap at the goal line and slipped as he scrambled right, somehow hitting Walters for a 1-yard touchdown just before his knee touched the turf. The passing score put Jamestown up 13-0. Senior quarterback Beau Arenstein responded by taking the Huskies 65 yards in less than four minutes, capping off the drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Caden Kappes up the seam. The score cut Jamestown’s lead to 13-6 at the half. There was nothing flashy about the play. Arenstein stood in the pocket, Kappes ran a crisp route, and Wahpeton climbed back into the ballgame.
“It was just a play designed to get Kappes on an island, one-on-one for a deep shot to the end zone,” Arenstein said.
“It was a big drive. We pride ourselves on being able to put a drive together at the right time,” Gilbertson said. “When we slow things down a little bit and call our base plays, we’re a lot better. When we try to get too cute offensively, that’s when bad things can happen to us.”
Arenstein struck again with time winding down in the third quarter, tucking the football and diving across the goal line for an 8-yard rushing touchdown. The offense stayed on the field and Arenstein completed a 2-point conversion pass to Kappes. The senior wide receiver motioned to the backfield, fainting a block before slipping behind the secondary for a spectacular grab.
“We decided to switch it up with a little bootleg pass for Beau. We put Kappes out there as our third receiver, giving him what we call a ‘climb route.’ It was open all game, but we didn’t have the right guy running it,” Gilbertson said. “We put Kappes on the play and he made an unbelievable sliding catch. I don’t know if anybody else in the state makes that catch.”
Mauch got loose on third-and-8 for a 40-yard run to set up the go-ahead score. The 5-foot-9, 140-pound tailback has 467 yards rushing through five games.
Kappes got off to a slow start with 64 receiving yards in the Huskies’ first two games. He’s flipped a switch with 18 receptions for 206 yards and two scores since, hauling in all 18 of his targets.
Arenstein has shown considerable growth under center. He passed for 188 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Wahpeton’s 1-2 start. The versatile athlete has 304 yards passing, four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Huskies last two games.
According digitalscout.com, the Huskies had zero sacks prior to Friday’s upset win. Five different players hit the sack column vs. Jamestown, providing hope that Wahpeton is scheming ways to stop the top teams and reboot their defense for a playoff push.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.