Illness plagued the Breckenridge Cowgirls in their most recent outing in Frazee, Minnesota.
Breck had multiple players playing through sickness, a starter not suit up for the game and Head Coach Austin Imdieke was also kept from attending the game. The shorthanded Cowgirls came up short in a 59-55 loss on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
“Hopefully we can get everybody back healthy and play a complete game,” Breckenridge Assistant Coach Tony Bogenreif said.
The Cowgirls shot themselves in the foot throughout the night. Struggling to keep control of the ball on offense and missed opportunities at the charity stripe hampered Breck all night.
“We turned the ball over at a few key points in the game,” Bogenreif said. “We got to the free-throw line a bunch, but just didn’t capitalize on it. Shooting under 50 percent from the line is not going to cut it most nights.”
Jude Held got her stroke going from beyond the arc in the conference road battle. The junior had 15 of her 18 points come from 3-point land.
“We haven’t shot the ball well from 3 and last night we really emphasized shooting with confidence,” Bogenreif said. “(Held) was able to do that for us so hopefully we’ll catch on as a team and keep shooting like that.”
While Breck’s high-volume scorer was getting it going with her shooting, Frazee’s leading scorer, Kate Ziegler, was doing most of her scoring by getting to the rack. The Hornet standout was held to 13 on the night.
“We did pretty well on (Ziegler). We kept her in front for the most part, but she did get to the hoop,” Bogenreif said. “I was fairly happy with the way we guarded last night.”
The Cowgirls got a massive boost on the glass from their pair of pairs. Grace Conzemius pulled down a whopping 16 rebounds and Camryn Kaehler had a dozen of her own. Conzemius had a double-double on the night with 11 points and Kaehler was a bucket away with eight points.
“That was pretty impressive when I saw the stats. I knew they had a lot, but it kind of jumped out a little bit,” Bogenreif said.
Ana Erickson also had eight points off the bench in the loss.
Next up for Breck (3-4) is a 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 home showdown with Underwood, Minnesota. The Rockets squeaked by the Cowgirls last year when they squared off.
