June 25, 2019

DED Wreckers 4, W-R Pitchers 0

Nice & Close 2, So Close 2.

Standings — Won, Lost

DED Wreckers — 7, 1

Nice N Close — 6, 2

So Close — 3, 5

W-R Pitchers — 0, 4

Just Shoe It — 0, 4

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments